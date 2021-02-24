expand
February 24, 2021

The Beaumont Police Department released these pictures of suspects they say were involved in an assault.

Suspect search on after man, 64, jumped & stomped in Whataburger drive-thru

By PA News

Published 9:02 am Wednesday, February 24, 2021

At approximately 1 a.m. Sunday, multiple people assaulted a 64-year-old male in a Beaumont Whataburger drive-thru.

The violence took place at 140 S. Dowlen Road, and Beaumont police said the victim received multiple injuries due to the subjects striking him until he fell and then stomped and stepped on him.

Police said the driver removed a gun from under his seat and placed it in his waistband. He did not display this weapon during the assault.

The assailants were in a white BMW with no front plate.

If you recognize the subjects in the pictures, contact Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS or download the P3 TIPS app and submit a tip with a smartphone or tablet.

All tips are anonymous and you could receive a cash reward.

