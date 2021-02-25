expand
February 25, 2021

Alphonse Thomas Sr.

Alphonse Thomas Sr.

Mr. Alphonse Thomas Sr., 94, died Monday, February 15, 2021 at Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center in Houston, TX.

A native of Barbreck, LA., he accepted Christ at an early age. He was a resident of Port Arthur, TX for over 70 years and was employed as a longshoreman, and a laborer of Gulf Oil/Chevron for over 35 years.

He joined Eastern Star Baptist Church and was a member for over 40 years where he served as a Deacon and a member of the male chorus.

Alphonse was preceded in death by his lovely wife, Olivia Ann Merricks-Thomas, whom he was married to for over 57 years.

He is survived by one son, Alphonse (Skip) Thomas Jr. (Darlene); one devoted daughter, Adrienne Thomas-Benson (AJ); four sisters, Catherine Theodore, Gloria Brown, Carrie Ambrose (Otis) from Lake Charles, LA., and Earnestine Brown from Aransas Pass, TX; one brother, Leslie Thomas (Janet) of Chicago, IL.

He leaves six grandchildren, a host of great grandchildren, a devoted niece Willie Ester Opelousas, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A visitation is scheduled from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday, Friday 27, 2021 at Eastern Star Baptist Church with services following at 11 a.m. with Rev. Lloyd W. Scott, Pastor, officiating.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

