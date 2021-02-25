expand
Ad Spot

February 25, 2021

Nederland head coach Will Mallette said he is proud of the camaraderie the team has developed. Chris Moore/The News

Bulldogs looking to keep playoff streak alive

By Chris Moore

Published 12:10 am Thursday, February 25, 2021

NEDERLAND — Last year, and injury-riddled Nederland softball team limped into spring break with a 5-15 record. The coronavirus pandemic ended the season prematurely, but this year, the Bulldogs are hoping to keep alive a tradition of approximately 20-consecutive years on playoff appearances.

After defeating Lumberton 5-4 in their most recent matchup, Nederland head coach Will Mallette said his team is looking good.

“I think we are right on path to where we need to be early in the season,” he said. “There are a lot of things we need to work on, but there are a lot of things that we are doing really well. I would like to see some more productive at bats from top-to-bottom of the lineup. The defense is playing great and the pitching has been really solid.”

Early injuries forced the Bulldogs to overcome adversity.

“We were missing three varsity players,” Mallette said. “One was a pitcher. We essentially had one pitcher and a couple of JV kids throwing. The varsity pitcher that was up won all four games.”

Mallette is anxious to see all of his returners from last year’s young team.

“Alyssa Collazo is a senior,” he said. “She is playing shortstop. She is one of the cornerstones of the team. She was very hungry to come back. Her sister, who is a sophomore, is hitting leadoff for us. Her name is Briana. I think she is leading the team in batting average.”

Mallette said the varsity has three sets of sisters, and there are a few more sibling sets on JV.

“They are there for each,” he said of the siblings. “They are just like good teammates. A lot of times, you see sisters fight, but they don’t do that here. I don’t know how they are at home. Out here they support each other and hold each other accountable.”

The coach said the family vibe is what makes Nederland unique.

“Most of these kids grew up watching Nederland softball,” he said. “One of my assistants played for me and then went to HBU and Lamar PA and then started at Lamar for two years. Now, she has made it full circle. There are times she tells the girls ‘That is not how we do it,’ and it is not from a coaching staff perspective. She is speaking as a player and about the tradition. That is really cool.”

One of the Bulldogs’ greatest assets this season is their depth.

“It has blown my mind,” Mallette said. “It is pretty unique in my 15 years of coaching. Everybody trusts everybody to do their jobs.”

As opposed to focusing on large goals, Mallette has his players focus on small goals throughout an inning.

Every inning, they have a goal.

“On defense, we look at not having multiple errors,” he said. “I always say that we can’t let our errors have babies. They make fun of me for that. If we have two errors, we have runs scored. On offense, it’s just getting a run this inning and having quality at-bats. You always keep the big goals in the back of your head. We want to keep up the streak of being in the playoffs. That is always a goal.”

He said he is proud the program expects to be in the playoffs each year.

“At the end of the season, you’ll see a team that has lost and they will have girls in the outfield for 20 minutes and our girls will ask why they are still there,” he said. “They don’t realize that was the end of their season. Some of those girls will never play again. We have an expectation to be in the playoffs and keep playing. We have a tough district and it is going to be a battle for sure, but we are just trying to win today.”

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

ON THE MENU — Soiree & Vine expanding attraction of charcuterie, along with its Nederland footprint

TPC Group talks plans, process for again establishing in Port Neches

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 17-23

Bulldogs looking to keep playoff streak alive

Local

ON THE MENU — Soiree & Vine expanding attraction of charcuterie, along with its Nederland footprint

Local

TPC Group talks plans, process for again establishing in Port Neches

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 17-23

High School Sports

PNG softball hoping to pick up where it left off

Beaumont

Jefferson County District Attorney’s investigator resigns unexpectedly

Beaumont

Suspect search on after man, 64, jumped & stomped in Whataburger drive-thru

Local

UPDATE: Local man shot near vehicle with “two small children”

Local

Search is on for parts to fix broken water lines; cities share winter storm damage stats

Business

Seoul Food now hiring while working towards grand opening

Entertainment

Check out Nederland’s expanded library hours, public resource access

Check this Out

PHOTOS — Community turns out to battle blood shortage

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 15-21

High School Sports

PHOTOS & ANALYSIS — Strong Bulldogs season comes to an end with uncharacteristic defensive showing

Beaumont

Jefferson County signs contract with Ford Park buyer

Local

Health department reports 4 COVID deaths for Port Arthur residents

Local

Port Arthur details new City Hall & Annex Building public access guidelines

Business

Check out the plan to put Port Arthur atop Texas’ training & licensing of commercial drivers

Local

Dad: As van was on fire, all anyone did was record flames on their cellphones

Local

Who is running for what & important election dates for Port Arthur, Mid-County

Local

PA Health Department vaccinates approximately 700 school employees despite last week’s freeze

Business

Nederland EDC approved to move forward with Boston Avenue purchase, renovation project

Local

Nederland’s strong playoff start runs into trouble against Goose Creek Memorial

Local

PAISD updates which schools are staying with remote learning on Tuesday

Groves

Groves lifts boil water notice Monday afternoon