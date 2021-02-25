Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 17-23
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Feb 17 to Feb. 23:
Feb. 17
- Kyle Johns, 49, was arrested for driving while intoxicated – 3rd or more – in the 5100 block of Main.
Feb. 18
- A theft was reported in the 5000 block of 32nd.
Feb. 19
- Dacoven Phillips, 36, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3000 block of Cleveland.
- Lance Sweeney, 34, was arrested for warrants in the 5200 block of Lincoln.
- Ashley Anderson, 36, was arrested for warrants in the 2600 block of Main.
Feb. 20
- Jesse Russell, 31, was arrested for driving while intoxicated- 3rd or more – in the 5300 block of Twin City.
- Jeff White, 50, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 3900 block of Pure Atlantic Road.
- Austin Bartz, 24, was arrested for warrants in the 4000 block of Old Atlantic.
- Jaylin Johnson, 21, was arrested for warrants in the 2800 block of Main.
- Dezarae Pugh, 22, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2800 block of Main.
Feb. 21
- Kristina Sandavol, 42, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/ open container in the 1800 block of Main Avenue.
- Desmin Henry, 33, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, failure to identify and warrants in the 7600 block of South U.S. 69.
- Kenneth Broussard, 55, was arrested for evading and possession of a controlled substance in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
- Derrick Pitre, 43, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/ possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance in the 5200 block of Twin City Hwy.
- Lisa Maze, 31, was arrested for warrants in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 3800 block of Doyle.
Feb. 22
- Aaron Lee, 42, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3000 block of Turtle Creek.
- Kyle Mongold, 27, was arrested for driving while intoxicated with an open container in the 6300 block of Van Buren.
- Firearm discharge was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- An Information report was completed in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- An assault was reported in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.
- A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.
Feb. 23
- Aldrian Booker, 34, was arrested for warrants in the 5400 East Parkway.
- Joseph Rivera, 30, was arrested for public intoxication in the 4000 block of Twin City Highway.
- Jolene Reyes, 29, was arrested for warrants in the 4000 block of Twin City Highway.