Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 17-23

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Feb 17 to Feb. 23:

Feb. 17

Kyle Johns, 49, was arrested for driving while intoxicated – 3rd or more – in the 5100 block of Main.

Feb. 18

A theft was reported in the 5000 block of 32nd.

Feb. 19

Dacoven Phillips, 36, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3000 block of Cleveland.

Lance Sweeney, 34, was arrested for warrants in the 5200 block of Lincoln.

Ashley Anderson, 36, was arrested for warrants in the 2600 block of Main.

Feb. 20

Jesse Russell, 31, was arrested for driving while intoxicated- 3 rd or more – in the 5300 block of Twin City.

Jeff White, 50, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 3900 block of Pure Atlantic Road.

Austin Bartz, 24, was arrested for warrants in the 4000 block of Old Atlantic.

Jaylin Johnson, 21, was arrested for warrants in the 2800 block of Main.

Dezarae Pugh, 22, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2800 block of Main.

Feb. 21

Kristina Sandavol, 42, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/ open container in the 1800 block of Main Avenue.

Desmin Henry, 33, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, failure to identify and warrants in the 7600 block of South U.S. 69.

Kenneth Broussard, 55, was arrested for evading and possession of a controlled substance in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.

Derrick Pitre, 43, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/ possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance in the 5200 block of Twin City Hwy.

Lisa Maze, 31, was arrested for warrants in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 3800 block of Doyle.

Feb. 22

Aaron Lee, 42, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3000 block of Turtle Creek.

Kyle Mongold, 27, was arrested for driving while intoxicated with an open container in the 6300 block of Van Buren.

Firearm discharge was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

An Information report was completed in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

An assault was reported in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.

A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.

Feb. 23