ON THE MENU — Soiree & Vine expanding attraction of charcuterie, along with its Nederland footprint

NEDERLAND — In just a matter of months Carrie Hackbarth has turned Soiree & Vine from a dream to a potential expansion project.

Hackbarth started making charcuterie spreads for her family and friends.

“Charcuterie has been around for a long time but it is really popular right now,” she said. “It is different types of meat and specialty cheeses like goat, Gouda, Brie, which has become very popular. Some people don’t like Brie, but you can eat it straight out of the package or you can cook or bake with it. It is good either way.”

Hackbarth started off doing small events.

“I did taco boards and brunch boards,” she said. “I had a friend that told me they believed in me and thought I could turn it into something. I knew that if I wanted to do it, I wanted to be on Boston (Avenue). That little thought became this huge dream.”

She began in November and is set to cater the Christus Gala. She is hoping to hire approximately four part-time employees to work when needed until the business gets up and running.

While the establishment is not open for business just yet, Hackbarth hopes to start serving lunches to go within the next two weeks.

“The week of the ice storm was the day that my food distributor was supposed to come set me up,” she said. “That is pushing things back. As soon as they get here and get me set up, I will be ready to open.”

The 1229 Boston Avenue location in Nederland is tentatively expected to have dine-in services by the end of March.

Hackbarth said she plans to purchase the building next door in the near future to set up as a wedding venue.

“On the end of the building is an empty lot and after the commercial appraisal is finished and we get everything going, we are going to gravel the front half of it and fence it off and we will have fire pits and furniture out there for people to drink wine.”

Hackbarth said she wants to have Brunch Saturdays.

“People will be able to have brunch orders or just come in and have charcuterie with mimosas,” she said. “I have lots of plans for it. It is just COVID and everything that can happen has slowed me down.”

The menu will offer more traditional items like salads, baked potatoes and sandwiches.

“I call them adult lunchables and I keep them in the cold case and people can come in and choose an option with crackers or, if they are on a keto diet, they can choose pork rinds. I’m building protein cups, which have eggs, cheese, meat and I put in a skewer with olives. I will have a charcuterie pizza. I plan to also have specials. Two or three times a week, I will change it. I plan to have fish on Fridays and pasta on some days.”

Hackbarth is in the process of getting her wine license, which she is hoping to obtain within the next six weeks. She plans to get on one of the popular delivery apps, but has not finalized anything yet.

While her first location is just weeks away from opening, Hackbarth is already in talks to expand.

“There are already talks about a second location,” she said. “Someone has contacted me about franchising it out and having one in Lake Charles. It is crazy where it is heading. I am going to market in March. There are some stores around here that carry Charcuterie, but I am going to take it up a notch. I am not going to carry meat or cheese, but I am going to carry gourmet pickles and olives, some specialty nuts and boards and party essentials.”

Hackbarth wants to provide a one-stop shop for parties.

“They can get a board and napkins to match or a topper to put inside the board,” she said. “I’m all about, not just customer service but them being able to personalize their options. I’m just trying to be different and think outside the box.”