Online portal, phone bank set up to assist Texans declaring disaster damage information

Governor Greg Abbott announced Thursday that the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), with the assistance of the Texas Military Department, launched a call center to assist Texans, who have limited or no internet access, with completing the State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT).

Texans can call 844-844-3089 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week to submit their disaster damage information.

This call center is specifically for Texans who are unable to submit information through the online iSTAT tool.

If needed, a state emergency management professional will visit impacted homes to collect photos and documentation of damage for the validation process.

Texans are urged to fill out the iSTAT, either online or over the phone if internet access is limited, to help the state identify damages across Texas and help emergency management officials gain an understanding of damages that occurred during the recent severe winter weather event.

This data is also needed to provide information to FEMA and highlight the need for federal disaster assistance for individuals.

“The information gleaned from the iSTAT will help us advocate for the support and assistance our communities need to recover from the winter storm,” said Governor Abbott. “This call center is available to help Texans without internet access complete this crucial survey.”

Visit http://damage.tdem.texas.gov to fill out the iSTAT.