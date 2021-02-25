expand
Ad Spot

February 25, 2021

Towers and tanks from the TPC Group Port Neches Operations plant are visible from the Port Neches Little League baseball fields. (I.C. Murrell/The News) 12-2-19

TPC Group talks plans, process for again establishing in Port Neches

By PA News

Published 12:19 am Thursday, February 25, 2021

PORT NECHES — TPC Group has confirmed the successful beginning of the second phase of a three-phased start-up process at the Port Neches facility.

This comes just more than a year after explosions at the plant rocked the city, broke windows, blew out doors and more in a blast zone of about a mile to a mile-and-a-half.

The site, located at 2102 Spur 136, is now operating as a terminal.

Sara Cronin, communications and public affairs for TPC, said the first phase of the terminal process started up in May with the ability to receive raffinate barges from a Houston site and transport by pipeline to TPC’s largest customer in the area.

A significant milestone in the recovery effort is the deconstruction work, she added. And as part of the deconstruction phase, there will be increased activity at the site that may be noticeable to the community.

“During this time, community residents may see or hear movement of heavy equipment onsite, including large trucks and cranes, “ Cronin said. “Noise associated with deconstruction activity will continue to be limited to daytime hours.”

Port Neches Mayor Glenn Johnson was told last year the site would be used as a terminal. He also noted the demolition of the section of the plant that was destroyed.

In continuing use of the site, Johnson said he is glad TPC is continuing its investment in the area.

The current phase of the terminal project successfully started with butadiene receipts and deliveries to major customers in the area and terminalling crude C4 deliveries by rail and marine, according to information from the facility.

TPC Group has invested significant manpower and capital and made substantial progress in site mitigation and recovery at its Port Neches site, reestablishing terminal operations, and positioning the site for future C4 capacity growth, the company said.

“We are pleased with the progress we continue to make on reestablishing butadiene, crude C4 and raffinate terminalling capabilities at the Port Neches site,” Ed Dineen, TPC Group President and CEO, said. “Our ability to provide a safe, environmentally sound terminal with logistics capability to transport product is important to the industry. We are committed to ensuring the needs of our customers and suppliers are met.”

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

ON THE MENU — Soiree & Vine expanding attraction of charcuterie, along with its Nederland footprint

TPC Group talks plans, process for again establishing in Port Neches

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 17-23

Bulldogs looking to keep playoff streak alive

Local

ON THE MENU — Soiree & Vine expanding attraction of charcuterie, along with its Nederland footprint

Local

TPC Group talks plans, process for again establishing in Port Neches

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 17-23

High School Sports

PNG softball hoping to pick up where it left off

Beaumont

Jefferson County District Attorney’s investigator resigns unexpectedly

Beaumont

Suspect search on after man, 64, jumped & stomped in Whataburger drive-thru

Local

UPDATE: Local man shot near vehicle with “two small children”

Local

Search is on for parts to fix broken water lines; cities share winter storm damage stats

Business

Seoul Food now hiring while working towards grand opening

Entertainment

Check out Nederland’s expanded library hours, public resource access

Check this Out

PHOTOS — Community turns out to battle blood shortage

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 15-21

High School Sports

PHOTOS & ANALYSIS — Strong Bulldogs season comes to an end with uncharacteristic defensive showing

Beaumont

Jefferson County signs contract with Ford Park buyer

Local

Health department reports 4 COVID deaths for Port Arthur residents

Local

Port Arthur details new City Hall & Annex Building public access guidelines

Business

Check out the plan to put Port Arthur atop Texas’ training & licensing of commercial drivers

Local

Dad: As van was on fire, all anyone did was record flames on their cellphones

Local

Who is running for what & important election dates for Port Arthur, Mid-County

Local

PA Health Department vaccinates approximately 700 school employees despite last week’s freeze

Business

Nederland EDC approved to move forward with Boston Avenue purchase, renovation project

Local

Nederland’s strong playoff start runs into trouble against Goose Creek Memorial

Local

PAISD updates which schools are staying with remote learning on Tuesday

Groves

Groves lifts boil water notice Monday afternoon