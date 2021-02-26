expand
February 27, 2021

A family goes fishing at Sea Rim State Park (Courtesy photo)

Day-use & overnight reservations available at Sea Rim State Park

By PA News

Published 2:47 pm Friday, February 26, 2021

With Spring Break around the corner, Texans will be looking to explore and get outside. Texas State Parks are already seeing day passes and campsites filling up for the spring and summer months, so visitors planning a state park adventure this Spring Break are encouraged to make their reservations as early as possible.

During holidays like Spring Break, state parks see more campers because of the extra time off from work and school. Those looking for a change of scenery during the holiday are encouraged to consider visiting on a weekday as they typically see less crowds than on Fridays and Saturdays.

Many popular parks, especially those in Central Texas, are already seeing reservations for Spring Break and the summer months, but still have some availability. Parks that are already seeing a high rate of both day use and overnight reservations include GarnerInks LakePedernales FallsGuadalupe RiverMother Neff and Enchanted Rock state parks.

Visitors can avoid the large Spring Break crowds by exploring a new state park this year. Several parks throughout the state have day-use and overnight reservations available for the upcoming spring and summer season, including Goose IslandSan AngeloLake Somerville and Sea Rim state parks.

Texas State Parks are operating at a limited capacity, so friends and families who are planning to hit the trails for a day trip at a park should also reserve day passes in advance, as many parks reach capacity limits daily. Some Texas State Park facilities remain closed due to the recent severe cold weather, so visitors are encouraged to check with their park of interest before hitting the road.

Visitors can purchase day passes up to one month in advance, guaranteeing access to parks even during busy times. To purchase a day pass or to reserve a campsite, visit the Texas State Parks Reservation System page on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) website or call (512) 389-8900.

Guests, including annual pass holders, who have reserved day passes or campsites but are unable to visit are encouraged to cancel their reservations, so others have an opportunity to visit the park.

Those visiting state parks are encouraged to recreate responsibly and follow posted rules and regulations to ensure safety during the ongoing pandemic, including wearing a mask when inside buildings or when gathered with others. See the online state park guidelines to stay safe and healthy. Local and statewide limitations and restrictions apply and can change rapidly. TPWD recommends checking social media or calling parks directly for updates before traveling.

For those who are unable to make your Texas State Park reservations in time but still want to enjoy the outdoors this Spring Break, there are many other options besides state parks. Texas Nature Rocks is a great resource to find local city and county parks, green spaces, nature centers and other outdoor opportunities near you. Visit the Texas Nature Rocks website for more information.

