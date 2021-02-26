expand
February 26, 2021

KATHIE'S KORNER — Kathie Deasy

KATHIE’S KORNER — There is plenty to look forward to

By PA News

Published 12:02 am Friday, February 26, 2021

We all need something or someone to look forward to at this time in our lives and world with everyday work and pressure, and devastating, surprising storms of various forms.

The main SomeOne, for us who believe, is the returning of Jesus, Who will be taking us with Him to Heaven, our final destination.

My opinion is this is a long-term “look see!” There is still so much work to do in the Kingdom of God, and people to bring in, but what a wonderful event to COUNT ON.

I will serve Him, faithfully, until He comes again for me.

Looking at my calendar, which hangs on my wall, which is visible in my writing area and our recording studio, it’s nice to see March creeping up on us with many fun times, including daylight savings time (moving our clocks ahead), International Womens Day, (bet you forgot that one), my families’ birthdays, St. Patrick’s Day, Spring officially begins, with Palm Sunday, Good Friday and Easter following the first week in April, wow!

So much to look forward to.

Whatever your personal involvement in these upcoming events, some are really necessary, like setting your clocks ahead and remembering birthdays, but then again, some of these will happen, anyway, without your involvement.

Some are so spiritually fulfilling, critical and heartfelt, I would hope you will see the true meaning of Easter and who St. Patrick is.

I endeavor to focus on God in all that I do and say, as I have a lively imagination and tend to “make movies” in my thinking about situations and people that would, otherwise lead to destruction. Take every thought captive.

Another tip for us is to not keep looking in the “rearview mirror” (the past) but moving on to greater things, amen!

A perfect scripture for these times, is;

“… (L)et us strip off and throw aside every weight and sin that so easily traps us and let us run with endurance, patience and persistence the race that is set before us, looking away from every distraction, to Jesus, Leader, Source, and Finisher of our faith, so that you we not grow weary or lose heart.” — Hebrews 12:1-3 Amp. & NIV

Please feel free to share this column online to encourage others.

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.

