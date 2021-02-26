expand
February 27, 2021

Norman Hebert Jr.

By PA News

Published 4:31 pm Friday, February 26, 2021

Norman Hebert Jr., 87, was born on April 6, 1933 to the late Norman and Emma Hebert Sr. in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The Lord called for His servant to rest on February 15, 2021.

Norman Hebert was a longtime citizen of Port Arthur, Texas.

He attended Prairie View A&M where he received his Bachelor and Master’s Degree in Mathematics.

After graduating from Prairie View, he served in the U.S. Army from 1955 – 1957 in the Infantry Division where he was promoted to 1st Lieutenant.

Mr. Hebert, as he became known to many, began educating students in Port Arthur Independent School District (PAISD) in the mid-fifties at Lincoln High School and integrated the teaching staff at Thomas Jefferson High School in 1970.

He retired from the district in 1993 after over 35 years of teaching. Upon his retirement he returned to Lincoln as a retired teacher and continued to teach for many years.

He educated many students that passed through PAISD in the mathematics area.

Norman met Doris Leviege, the love of his life, and they were married on June 4, 1965.

He was a dedicated husband, an attentive father and amazing grandfather. They were faithfully and lovingly married for 48 years until his dear Doris passed in October of 2013.

Norman was a faithful member of the Lord’s Church and served as an elder of the Thomas Boulevard Church of Christ, Port Arthur, Texas.

He was a prayerful servant who consistently prayed for the church body, his children and their spouses, his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He believed in God’s New Testament Covenant.

He leaves to cherish his memories three children; Delmonte Hebert (Shelia), Devonna Outley (Michael), Zandar Hebert (Latoya); a sister, Shirley Moore; a brother, Stillman Hebert (Rose); a special niece Kellie Grogan; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and a host of nephews, nieces, and other loving relatives and friends.

Norman’s funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 1, 2021 at Thomas Blvd. Church of Christ, 2948 Thomas Blvd., Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.

