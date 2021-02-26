expand
February 26, 2021

Rose Hill Park is located at Woodworth Boulevard and Procter Street and features a playground, tennis court and more. (Stephen Hemelt/The News)

PA News, Lamar University hosting virtual Port Arthur parks/election town hall March 10

By PA News

Published 12:19 am Friday, February 26, 2021

Following a postponement due to the winter freeze, the Port Arthur News’ joint project with Lamar University on a virtual town hall concerning Port Arthur’s May 1 election is back on.

The online event is viewable by all live from 3 to 4 p.m. March 10.

The event will be shared and open on the newspaper’s and college’s various Facebook and YouTube pages. It focuses on Port Arthur’s election proposal giving voters the chance to reallocate sales tax funds to improve two of the city’s parks, making them premier parks.

The sites include the city’s largest park, S/Sgt. Lucian Adams Park on 61st Street adjacent to Memorial High School and Rose Hill Park at Woodworth Boulevard and Procter Street.

Many thanks to Mayor Pro Tem Charlotte Moses, who represents Port Arthur Position 7 on the city council, for joining us in the virtual town hall.

A representative from the city’s parks department will also be on hand to answer questions and inform viewers.

The town hall will include a professional moderator and time for the community to ask questions.

