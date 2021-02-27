Cheniere Energy infuses Port Arthur’s Triangle Community Outreach with $25K

Cheniere Energy has donated $25,000 to Triangle Community Outreach to replenish its food pantry and assist in response to food shortages in Southeast Texas.

Last week’s winter storm added an additional need to the already hurting community, organizers said.

“It is without doubt that Triangle Community Outreach could not provide for those in need if it were not for partners like Cheniere,” said Pearlanna Carron, executive director of the Triangle Outreach Center.

“Cheniere has made real impacts by opening their hearts wide to our community.”

Triangle Community Outreach is a non-profit that provides aid to food insecure individuals across Southeast Texas.

In addition to food services, Triangle Community Outreach also connects and provides community members in need with temporary shelter, clothing and educational programs.

“The wellbeing of our community has been impacted by the recent unprecedented circumstances, so now more than ever Cheniere is committed to doing its part to contribute to the resilience of Southeast Texas,” said Maas Hinz, vice president and general manager of Cheniere Energy Inc.’s Sabine Pass facility.

Triangle Community Outreach is located at 3505 Procter St. in Port Arthur and services Jefferson, Orange, Jasper and Newton counties.

For service inquiries, call 409-332-8877 or 409-332-8878.