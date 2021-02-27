Chris “Duke” Jerome Mitchell, 33, of Port Arthur died Sunday, February 14, 2021 at the Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

Chris is survived by his mother, Edna Jean Mitchell Jones of Port Arthur, two daughters Breanna and Neriah Mitchell, his sister Meisha Leonard, two brothers Michael (Becky) Leonard and Marvin (Jasmin) Leonard, his uncle Dennis (Quin) Mitchell, his great aunt Mary Lovalais, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Chris was preceded in death by his grandparents Clifton and Bernice Mitchell Sr. and his uncles Clifton “Mootsie” Mitchell Jr., Larry Mitchell, and Calvin Ray Mitchell.

A visitation is scheduled at 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Gabriel Funeral Home on 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur TX 77642.

The funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM with Rev. Steve Benjamin.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Gabriel Funeral Home.