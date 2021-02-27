expand
Ad Spot

February 27, 2021

Chris “Duke” Jerome Mitchell

Chris “Duke” Jerome Mitchell

By PA News

Published 3:50 am Saturday, February 27, 2021

Chris “Duke” Jerome Mitchell, 33, of Port Arthur died Sunday, February 14, 2021 at the Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

Chris is survived by his mother, Edna Jean Mitchell Jones of Port Arthur, two daughters Breanna and Neriah Mitchell, his sister Meisha Leonard, two brothers Michael (Becky) Leonard and Marvin (Jasmin) Leonard, his uncle Dennis (Quin) Mitchell, his great aunt Mary Lovalais, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Chris was preceded in death by his grandparents Clifton and Bernice Mitchell Sr. and his uncles Clifton “Mootsie” Mitchell Jr., Larry Mitchell, and Calvin Ray Mitchell.

A visitation is scheduled at 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Gabriel Funeral Home on 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur TX 77642.

The funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM with Rev. Steve Benjamin.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Gabriel Funeral Home.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Sheila Carol Berwick

Jo Ann Klutts

Isla Lou Collins

Chris “Duke” Jerome Mitchell

Local

BLACK HISTORY PROFILE — Edreauanna Fowler powers through adversities with tools taught by mother, Gladdie

Local

Port Neches man indicted for firearm theft, linked to auto burglaries 3 days before his 19th birthday

Local

Cheniere Energy infuses Port Arthur’s Triangle Community Outreach with $25K

Beaumont

Tailgates stolen from locals, visiting workers across region. Task force targets 1 indictment, 6 suspects

Education

“We know we cannot teach the same way we taught pre-COVID” – PAISD audit to address educational gaps

Beaumont

Nervous passenger tips cops off to illegal shrooms

Local

Woman with kids in car rams vehicle into other woman’s, man’s cars

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 15-21:

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Port Arthur Newsmedia sports editor joins Lamar podcast

High School Sports

Four Bulldogs earn All-State honors

Local

Day-use & overnight reservations available at Sea Rim State Park

Local

Sempra Energy announces $1 million in funding to bolster Texas community efforts

Local

Deadly week continues with 5 more local COVID deaths reported Friday morning

Local

BLACK HISTORY PROFILE — Dwight Scypion coaching to save kids from the streets

Local

PA News, Lamar University hosting virtual Port Arthur parks/election town hall March 10

Local

What are you wearing? Distinctive clothes link man to armed robbery spree, stolen PA vehicle

High School Sports

Alyssa Collazo does it all for Nederland softball. Will coach let her pitch?

Local

Freeze-impacted Nederland utility bills hit mailboxes; city council considering adjustments

Local

5 sentenced to jail time for roles in Port Arthur drug trafficking organization

Local

Gov. Greg Abbott weighing end to mask order, other statewide coronavirus rules, says announcement coming “pretty soon”

Local

Weather Service shares weekend predictions for fog, rain & cold

Local

Online portal, phone bank set up to assist Texans declaring disaster damage information

Columns

MARY MEAUX — Amazing to see growth firsthand of Lamar State College Port Arthur

Local

ON THE MENU — Soiree & Vine expanding attraction of charcuterie, along with its Nederland footprint