expand
Ad Spot

February 27, 2021

Nederland linebacker Jaice Beck (25) makes a tackle during the Bulldogs' game against Lufkin. I.C. Murrell/The News

Four Bulldogs earn All-State honors

By Chris Moore

Published 12:09 am Saturday, February 27, 2021

The Nederland Bulldogs keep adding accolades to their impressive season. This week, the Texas Sports Writers Association named four Bulldogs to five positions on the Class 5A All-State Team.

Junior linebacker Jaice Beck earned the highest honor of the Bulldogs, landing on the writers’ Second Team Defense.

“Both of our inside backers played unbelievable for us this year and maybe didn’t get the recognition based on how (well the rest of the defense played),” Nederland head coach Monte Barrow said. “That is what makes a defense work, those inside backers. That is why we were able to be effective this year, in my opinion. Jaice is built for the position, both physically and mentally. He is putting himself in a good position going into his senior year.”

Running back Josh Mazyck and linebacker Mikey Rangel earned honorable mentions at their respective positions. Junior Kyndon Fuselier earned honorable mention for his work at receiver and at defensive back.

Beck and Rangel led a defense that came up with huge plays late in the season, including game-winning forced fumbles against Barbers Hill and Crosby.

Fuselier and Mazyck were the linchpins for one of the areas most explosive offenses, averaging 32 points per game.

Fuselier led the district with 1,082 yards on 45 catches with 13 touchdowns in the regular season. The junior’s best game might have come in the second round of the playoffs in a 34-21 win over Pine Tree. Fuselier recorded five catches for 153 yards. He also hauled in a pick-six while playing defensive back.

Mazyck finished the regular season second in the district in rushing yards with 1,251 on 143 carries and 18 touchdowns.

Barrow gets to relive the season every time more awards and accolades come in. The Bulldogs finished the season with a 9-3 record and made it to the regional semifinal round of the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

“When things like this come out, nothing but good memories come back to you and you start thinking about different situations and how those kids played in those situations,” he said.

“Obviously, the success of our team allowed some individuals to reap some benefits as far as accolades go. I think those guys that got those honors would be the first to tell you that they didn’t get them by themselves.”

Barrow said is happy to have Fuselier and Beck returning next season.

“With those two, you don’t worry about the pressure that it could put on a young man that is still playing in high school,” Barrow said. “It gives them an opportunity to pass it down to the younger guys about what it takes to get there. They are blessed with some God-given abilities, but they have worked their tails off to get the accolades they are getting now. Hopefully, our young players see that and take that same road.”

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Terrence Lionell Watson

Sheila Carol Berwick

Jo Ann Klutts

Isla Lou Collins

Local

BLACK HISTORY PROFILE — Edreauanna Fowler powers through adversities with tools taught by mother, Gladdie

Local

Local man indicted for Port Neches firearm theft, linked to auto burglaries 3 days before his 19th birthday

Local

Cheniere Energy infuses Port Arthur’s Triangle Community Outreach with $25K

Beaumont

Tailgates stolen from locals, visiting workers across region. Task force targets 1 indictment, 6 suspects

Education

“We know we cannot teach the same way we taught pre-COVID” – PAISD audit to address educational gaps

Beaumont

Nervous passenger tips cops off to illegal shrooms

Local

Woman with kids in car rams vehicle into other woman’s, man’s cars

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 15-21:

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Port Arthur Newsmedia sports editor joins Lamar podcast

High School Sports

Four Bulldogs earn All-State honors

Local

Day-use & overnight reservations available at Sea Rim State Park

Local

Sempra Energy announces $1 million in funding to bolster Texas community efforts

Local

Deadly week continues with 5 more local COVID deaths reported Friday morning

Local

BLACK HISTORY PROFILE — Dwight Scypion coaching to save kids from the streets

Local

PA News, Lamar University hosting virtual Port Arthur parks/election town hall March 10

Local

What are you wearing? Distinctive clothes link man to armed robbery spree, stolen PA vehicle

High School Sports

Alyssa Collazo does it all for Nederland softball. Will coach let her pitch?

Local

Freeze-impacted Nederland utility bills hit mailboxes; city council considering adjustments

Local

5 sentenced to jail time for roles in Port Arthur drug trafficking organization

Local

Gov. Greg Abbott weighing end to mask order, other statewide coronavirus rules, says announcement coming “pretty soon”

Local

Weather Service shares weekend predictions for fog, rain & cold

Local

Online portal, phone bank set up to assist Texans declaring disaster damage information

Columns

MARY MEAUX — Amazing to see growth firsthand of Lamar State College Port Arthur

Local

ON THE MENU — Soiree & Vine expanding attraction of charcuterie, along with its Nederland footprint