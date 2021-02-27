Isla Lou Collins, 94, of Groves, Texas passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born in Port Arthur, Texas to Ulrich Duncan, Sr. and Pearl Dickson Duncan.

Isla had lived in Groves for 68 years and was very active in planning reunions for Thomas Jefferson High School Class of 1944. She was a 1948 graduate of Sam Houston State College.

She was retired as a teacher from Bridge City Independent School District.

The family had a private family burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Isla is survived by her two daughters, Isla Beth Billingsley of Kirbyville, Texas and Candice Keene and husband Larry of Tampa, Florida, sister, Elizabeth Self of Neosho, MO., grandson, Chris Desoto and wife Katrina of Tomball, TX., nephews, Alexander Dahlgren, Mark Self and Charles Self and niece Avis Waters.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Charles Sanderson and Calvin Collins and brother, Ulrich Duncan, Jr.