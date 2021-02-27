expand
Ad Spot

February 27, 2021

Isla Lou Collins

Isla Lou Collins

By PA News

Published 3:53 am Saturday, February 27, 2021

Isla Lou Collins, 94, of Groves, Texas passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born in Port Arthur, Texas to Ulrich Duncan, Sr. and Pearl Dickson Duncan.

Isla had lived in Groves for 68 years and was very active in planning reunions for Thomas Jefferson High School Class of 1944. She was a 1948 graduate of Sam Houston State College.

She was retired as a teacher from Bridge City Independent School District.

The family had a private family burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Isla is survived by her two daughters, Isla Beth Billingsley of Kirbyville, Texas and Candice Keene and husband Larry of Tampa, Florida, sister, Elizabeth Self of Neosho, MO., grandson, Chris Desoto and wife Katrina of Tomball, TX., nephews, Alexander Dahlgren, Mark Self and Charles Self and niece Avis Waters.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Charles Sanderson and Calvin Collins and brother, Ulrich Duncan, Jr.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Sheila Carol Berwick

Jo Ann Klutts

Isla Lou Collins

Chris “Duke” Jerome Mitchell

Local

BLACK HISTORY PROFILE — Edreauanna Fowler powers through adversities with tools taught by mother, Gladdie

Local

Port Neches man indicted for firearm theft, linked to auto burglaries 3 days before his 19th birthday

Local

Cheniere Energy infuses Port Arthur’s Triangle Community Outreach with $25K

Beaumont

Tailgates stolen from locals, visiting workers across region. Task force targets 1 indictment, 6 suspects

Education

“We know we cannot teach the same way we taught pre-COVID” – PAISD audit to address educational gaps

Beaumont

Nervous passenger tips cops off to illegal shrooms

Local

Woman with kids in car rams vehicle into other woman’s, man’s cars

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 15-21:

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Port Arthur Newsmedia sports editor joins Lamar podcast

High School Sports

Four Bulldogs earn All-State honors

Local

Day-use & overnight reservations available at Sea Rim State Park

Local

Sempra Energy announces $1 million in funding to bolster Texas community efforts

Local

Deadly week continues with 5 more local COVID deaths reported Friday morning

Local

BLACK HISTORY PROFILE — Dwight Scypion coaching to save kids from the streets

Local

PA News, Lamar University hosting virtual Port Arthur parks/election town hall March 10

Local

What are you wearing? Distinctive clothes link man to armed robbery spree, stolen PA vehicle

High School Sports

Alyssa Collazo does it all for Nederland softball. Will coach let her pitch?

Local

Freeze-impacted Nederland utility bills hit mailboxes; city council considering adjustments

Local

5 sentenced to jail time for roles in Port Arthur drug trafficking organization

Local

Gov. Greg Abbott weighing end to mask order, other statewide coronavirus rules, says announcement coming “pretty soon”

Local

Weather Service shares weekend predictions for fog, rain & cold

Local

Online portal, phone bank set up to assist Texans declaring disaster damage information

Columns

MARY MEAUX — Amazing to see growth firsthand of Lamar State College Port Arthur

Local

ON THE MENU — Soiree & Vine expanding attraction of charcuterie, along with its Nederland footprint