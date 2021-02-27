expand
Ad Spot

February 27, 2021

Keantre Tyrell Gray

Local man indicted for Port Neches firearm theft, linked to auto burglaries 3 days before his 19th birthday

By PA News

Published 12:24 am Saturday, February 27, 2021

A Port Neches man was indicted for theft of a firearm stemming from a December auto burglary in a neighborhood a mile from his home.

Keantre Tyrell Gray was just shy of his 19th birthday on Dec. 8 when he was stopped by Port Neches police officers at 4:11 a.m. on Hampton Road.

Dispatch had noted a man was wearing a white hoodie and walking towards the dead end of the street; he was originally seen near a vehicle at one of the homes, according to a probable cause affidavit.

When speaking to Gray, he reportedly became extremely nervous and continued to change his story for why he was in the area at that time of night, police said.

The man identified himself as Keonte Grey, with a birthdate of Dec. 11, 2001. Officers were unable to find any information with this given name and date of birth even though he stated he was recently arrested in Jefferson County.

Officers were able to identify him as Keantre Tyrell Gray and he was arrested for failure to identify give false/fictitious information.

He was found to have two Apple iPhones, an Apple Watch and a flashlight in his pocket, so officers decided to speak with the homeowner where they were stopped.

The homeowner said Gray had no reason to be on the property and a Jeep was found with multiple open compartments that appeared to have been gone through and were not as the owner left them.

Police began to check the area for other vehicles that were possibly entered. A man who said his vehicle was gone through and he was missing at least one iPhone approached police. The man identified both iPhones and the watch in Gray’s possession, the document read.

Gray was brought to the Port Neches police station to speak with a detective and during the interview he made a statement about a black and silver firearm (Smith & Wesson 9mm), police said.

The gun was the same one officers said was stolen from a different victim on Hampton Lane in which the vehicle was left unlocked. The firearm was located in the backseat of the vehicle, hidden underneath the cloth material in a child safety seat.

Gray was transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility and has since bonded out of jail. 

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Terrence Lionell Watson

Sheila Carol Berwick

Jo Ann Klutts

Isla Lou Collins

Local

BLACK HISTORY PROFILE — Edreauanna Fowler powers through adversities with tools taught by mother, Gladdie

Local

Local man indicted for Port Neches firearm theft, linked to auto burglaries 3 days before his 19th birthday

Local

Cheniere Energy infuses Port Arthur’s Triangle Community Outreach with $25K

Beaumont

Tailgates stolen from locals, visiting workers across region. Task force targets 1 indictment, 6 suspects

Education

“We know we cannot teach the same way we taught pre-COVID” – PAISD audit to address educational gaps

Beaumont

Nervous passenger tips cops off to illegal shrooms

Local

Woman with kids in car rams vehicle into other woman’s, man’s cars

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 15-21:

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Port Arthur Newsmedia sports editor joins Lamar podcast

High School Sports

Four Bulldogs earn All-State honors

Local

Day-use & overnight reservations available at Sea Rim State Park

Local

Sempra Energy announces $1 million in funding to bolster Texas community efforts

Local

Deadly week continues with 5 more local COVID deaths reported Friday morning

Local

BLACK HISTORY PROFILE — Dwight Scypion coaching to save kids from the streets

Local

PA News, Lamar University hosting virtual Port Arthur parks/election town hall March 10

Local

What are you wearing? Distinctive clothes link man to armed robbery spree, stolen PA vehicle

High School Sports

Alyssa Collazo does it all for Nederland softball. Will coach let her pitch?

Local

Freeze-impacted Nederland utility bills hit mailboxes; city council considering adjustments

Local

5 sentenced to jail time for roles in Port Arthur drug trafficking organization

Local

Gov. Greg Abbott weighing end to mask order, other statewide coronavirus rules, says announcement coming “pretty soon”

Local

Weather Service shares weekend predictions for fog, rain & cold

Local

Online portal, phone bank set up to assist Texans declaring disaster damage information

Columns

MARY MEAUX — Amazing to see growth firsthand of Lamar State College Port Arthur

Local

ON THE MENU — Soiree & Vine expanding attraction of charcuterie, along with its Nederland footprint