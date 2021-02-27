Port Neches Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 15-21:

Port Neches Police arrested the following individual from Feb. 15 to Feb. 21:

Jason Anderson, 19, traffic offense and possession of drug paraphernalia

Port Neches Police responded to the following calls from Feb. 15 to Feb. 21:

Feb. 15

An assault was reported in the 300 block of Avenue E.

An assault was reported in the 200 block of Sycamore.

Feb. 16

No reports.

Feb. 17

No reports.

Feb. 18

Forgery was reported in the 2900 block of Nall.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3100 block of Summit Drive.

Feb. 19

No reports.

Feb. 20

No reports.

Feb. 21