February 27, 2021

Paige Actlis of Shreveport hands out rolls in December at Charlotte’s Cupboard. (I.C. Murrell/The News)

RELIGION BRIEFS: Charlotte’s Cupboard drive-thru food pantry set for Saturday

By PA News

Published 12:09 am Saturday, February 27, 2021

Charlotte’s Cupboard will host a drive-thru food pantry from 9 a.m. to noon today at Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 1919 Jefferson Drive.

Charlotte’s Cupboard is open to everyone.

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 E. Fifth St., will feature “Happy Hour Bible Study” at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The teacher is Pamela Joyce Anderson. For more information, call 409-983-7654.

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 E. Fifth St., in celebration of Hamitic History Month, also called Black History Month, presents “From Babylon to Timbuktu” during the 11 a.m. morning service Sunday.

The presenter is director of evangelism the Rev. Harry Abrams Jr., CEO of Harry Abrams Evangelistic Association.

The church is practicing social distance recommendations. For more information, call 409-983-7654.

Religion announcements must be submitted by 5 p.m. Thursday to appear in the Saturday publication. Announcements may be emailed to panews@panews.com or sent to Port Arthur News, 2349 Memorial Blvd. Please provide a contact number to The News in case questions arise.

