Sheila Carol Berwick, 81, of Beaumont, Texas passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont.

She was born in Port Arthur, Texas on April 23, 1939 to Herbert Coleman and Mona Olive Perry Coleman.

She was a lifelong area resident and retired from Ameripol Synpol as an Executive Secretary.

A visitation for family and friends will begin at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves with a memorial service to follow at 2:00 p.m.

Sheila is survived by her husband, Ronnie Smith of Beaumont, TX, sister, Judith Darnell and husband Jerry of League City, TX, step daughters, Andrea Lynn Hall of Bunkie, LA, and Sara Hebert and husband Shaun of Port Neches, TX, and step son, Steven Paul Hall and wife Amanda of Port Neches.

She was preceded in death by her first husband of 56 years, Claude Ray Berwick and sister, Linda.