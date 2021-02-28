expand
Ad Spot

February 28, 2021

Police: Nederland woman killed in hit & run; vehicle fled scene

By PA News

Published 10:08 am Sunday, February 28, 2021

ORANGE — A Nederland woman was killed, and police are looking for the vehicle that struck her following a Sunday hit-and-run.

Orange Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of South Highway 87 near Cypresswood Drive in reference to an auto/pedestrian crash at 2:41 a.m. Sunday in Orange.

Lt. J.E. Baggett said responding police discovered a female victim deceased in the roadway.

Authorities identified her as 24-year-old Lexie Ann Sheridan of Nederland.

The vehicle that struck Sheridan fled the scene, Baggett said, adding an autopsy was ordered by Judge Hershel Stagner.

The fatality is under investigation by the detective division of the Orange Police Department.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Police: Nederland woman killed in hit & run; vehicle fled scene

Terrence Lionell Watson

Sheila Carol Berwick

Jo Ann Klutts

Local

Police: Nederland woman killed in hit & run; vehicle fled scene

Education

“We know we cannot teach the same way we taught pre-COVID” – PAISD audit to address educational gaps

Beaumont

9 busted in JSCO sting of human trafficking, prostitution & victimization of underage girls

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Know a military serviceperson from Nederland? Honor them on Boston Avenue

Beaumont

Nervous passenger tips cops off to illegal shrooms

High School Sports

Linebacker Jaice Beck, other Bulldogs earn All-State honors

Local

Police: Woman with kids in car rams vehicle into other woman’s, man’s cars

Local

BLACK HISTORY PROFILE — Edreauanna Fowler powers through adversities with tools taught by mother, Gladdie

Local

Local man indicted for Port Neches firearm theft, linked to auto burglaries 3 days before his 19th birthday

Local

Cheniere Energy infuses Port Arthur’s Triangle Community Outreach with $25K

Beaumont

Tailgates stolen from locals, visiting workers across region. Task force targets 1 indictment, 6 suspects

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 15-21:

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Port Arthur Newsmedia sports editor joins Lamar podcast

Local

Day-use & overnight reservations available at Sea Rim State Park

Local

Sempra Energy announces $1 million in funding to bolster Texas community efforts

Local

Deadly week continues with 5 more local COVID deaths reported Friday morning

Local

BLACK HISTORY PROFILE — Dwight Scypion coaching to save kids from the streets

Local

PA News, Lamar University hosting virtual Port Arthur parks/election town hall March 10

Local

What are you wearing? Distinctive clothes link man to armed robbery spree, stolen PA vehicle

High School Sports

Alyssa Collazo does it all for Nederland softball. Will coach let her pitch?

Local

Freeze-impacted Nederland utility bills hit mailboxes; city council considering adjustments

Local

5 sentenced to jail time for roles in Port Arthur drug trafficking organization

Local

Gov. Greg Abbott weighing end to mask order, other statewide coronavirus rules, says announcement coming “pretty soon”

Local

Weather Service shares weekend predictions for fog, rain & cold