Police: Nederland woman killed in hit & run; vehicle fled scene

ORANGE — A Nederland woman was killed, and police are looking for the vehicle that struck her following a Sunday hit-and-run.

Orange Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of South Highway 87 near Cypresswood Drive in reference to an auto/pedestrian crash at 2:41 a.m. Sunday in Orange.

Lt. J.E. Baggett said responding police discovered a female victim deceased in the roadway.

Authorities identified her as 24-year-old Lexie Ann Sheridan of Nederland.

The vehicle that struck Sheridan fled the scene, Baggett said, adding an autopsy was ordered by Judge Hershel Stagner.

The fatality is under investigation by the detective division of the Orange Police Department.