Bernadette Howard Powell, 59, of Port Arthur TX, died Saturday Feb. 20, 2021 at Beaumont Health Care Center.

Bernadette was a long life resident of 59 years in Port Arthur, TX.

She was Baptized at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Later she became a member of the seven street Baptist Church.

She served on the Bereavement Committee for the Sister’s Keepers Club.

To aid those that experiences from lost love ones.

She attended Lincoln High School later she received her general educational diploma.

She worked at Senior Rehab Solution, as a CNA.

Bernadette was proceeded in death by her husband Charles A. Powell, her parents Mr. and Mrs. Jamie and Rita Howard of Port Arthur, TX, two siblings Michael Howard Harmon of Port Arthur, TX and Rita Sue Howard Joseph or Port Arthur, TX.

Bernadette memory is cherished by her two children and eight siblings, one son Rev. Chance Tone Powell (Jessica) of Port Arthur, TX and Virginia Powell of Port Arthur, TX. Six grandchildren Raegina Mary Powell Gant, Kameron Powell, Caries Powell, Heavenly Warren, Shamar Evans, Kiemora Powell, Siblings Wanda Howard(Keena) of Port Arthur, TX, Gwendolyn Decuire(Roy) of Port Arthur, TX, Safiyyah Sabir of Atlanta, GA. Mildred Hayes of Port Arthur, TX, Cynthia Williams (David) of Port Arthur, TX, Jamie Howard Jr. of Port Arthur TX, Elgin Howard (Cookie) of Beaumont,TX, Everette Howard (Willie Mae) of Port Arthur, TX. A host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Please wear mask, Memorial Service will be March 6, 2021 12noon, at the Seawall of Port Arthur TX.

Officiating Ceremony by her son Rev. Chance Tone Powell and Nephew Rev. Eric Wayne Howard.

Proctor’s Mortuary was in charge of the final arrangements.