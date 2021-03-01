expand
Ad Spot

March 1, 2021

Lexie Sheridan (gofundme.com)

Driver contacts police; Fundraiser launched in honor of local woman killed in auto/pedestrian crash

By Stephen Hemelt

Published 2:57 pm Monday, March 1, 2021

ORANGE — Police said the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a Nederland pedestrian has contacted authorities and is cooperating with their investigation.

No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed.

Orange Police Department officers were dispatched to South Highway 87 near Cypresswood Drive in reference to an auto/pedestrian crash at 2:41 a.m. Sunday in Orange.

Lt. J.E. Baggett said responding police discovered a female deceased in the roadway.

Authorities identified her as 24-year-old Lexie Ann Sheridan of Nederland.

The driver of the vehicle, identified by police as a silver 2009 BMW, contacted authorities Sunday afternoon, gave a full statement and is “fully cooperating,” according to the OPD.

After investigators complete their investigation, they will meet with the district attorney’s office to review facts and make a determination if criminal charges are appropriate.

The investigation is described as “very active,” with Orange Police telling Port Arthur Newsmedia Monday afternoon that forensics and other pieces of evidence are still being processed.

The vehicle that struck Sheridan initially left the scene, Baggett said, adding an autopsy was ordered by Judge Hershel Stagner.

On Sunday, Wendy Aldridge began organizing a gofundme fundraiser “to help lift the burden and raise money to help with funeral expense.”

According to the page, accessible with a search on gofundme.com of “Lexie Sheridan,” the victim leaves behind “a beautiful little boy along with her sister and parents.”

“If you can donate that would be awesome. If not just please pray for peace and understanding for her family,” the page asks.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Sharon P. Green Everfield

Bernadette Howard Powell

NEWS TO KNOW: Interstate 10 will be down a lane Monday night in Beaumont

Woman, man sent to hospital following hotel shooting in Port Arthur

Beaumont

NEWS TO KNOW: Interstate 10 will be down a lane Monday night in Beaumont

Local

Woman, man sent to hospital following hotel shooting in Port Arthur

Local

Driver contacts police; Fundraiser launched in honor of local woman killed in auto/pedestrian crash

High School Sports

PNG sophomore achieves home run goal during weekend tournament

Local

Free COVID testing available in Nederland. See the details.

Local

Tribune Poll: Texas voters weigh in on vaccines’ capability; willingness to get COVID-19 shot

Local

Gas demand soars to highest level of pandemic; Texas prices feel impact

Local

UPDATE: Nederland woman killed in hit & run

Education

“We know we cannot teach the same way we taught pre-COVID” – PAISD audit to address educational gaps

Beaumont

9 busted in JSCO sting of human trafficking, prostitution & victimization of underage girls

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Know a military serviceperson from Nederland? Honor them on Boston Avenue

Beaumont

Nervous passenger tips cops off to illegal shrooms

High School Sports

Linebacker Jaice Beck, other Bulldogs earn All-State honors

Local

Police: Woman with kids in car rams vehicle into other woman’s, man’s cars

Local

BLACK HISTORY PROFILE — Edreauanna Fowler powers through adversities with tools taught by mother, Gladdie

Local

Local man indicted for Port Neches firearm theft, linked to auto burglaries 3 days before his 19th birthday

Local

Cheniere Energy infuses Port Arthur’s Triangle Community Outreach with $25K

Beaumont

Tailgates stolen from locals, visiting workers across region. Task force targets 1 indictment, 6 suspects

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 15-21:

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Port Arthur Newsmedia sports editor joins Lamar podcast

Local

Day-use & overnight reservations available at Sea Rim State Park

Local

Sempra Energy announces $1 million in funding to bolster Texas community efforts

Local

Deadly week continues with 5 more local COVID deaths reported Friday morning

Local

BLACK HISTORY PROFILE — Dwight Scypion coaching to save kids from the streets