expand
Ad Spot

March 1, 2021

Gas demand soars to highest level of pandemic; Texas prices feel impact

By PA News

Published 7:07 am Monday, March 1, 2021

Gas prices continued to surge last week following cold weather related shutdowns in Texas, but going forward, the impact from the cold has likely run its course.

However, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said several other factors will rise in their influence on gas prices again, including the fact that gasoline demand continues up steam.

Texas gas prices have risen 8.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.41/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 13,114 stations in Texas.

Gas prices in Texas are 28.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 28.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“According to Pay with GasBuddy data, last week’s total gasoline demand soared to the highest level since the pandemic began as COVD-19 cases continue to drop and Americans are filling up more,” De Haan said.

“On the supply side, the number of oil rigs active in the U.S. stands nearly 50% lower than a year ago, which is a large factor driving prices up.”

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas is priced at $1.98/g today while the most expensive is $3.14/g, a difference of $1.16/g.

The lowest price in the state today is $1.98/g while the highest is $3.14/g, a difference of $1.16/g.

“To put it simply, demand is recovering much much faster than oil production levels, which is why oil prices have soared,” De Haan said.

“This week, OPEC will be meeting to hopefully increase oil production to temper the rise in prices, but will they increase oil production enough to match the growing appetite of a global economy that’s seen oil demand jump? We’ll have to wait and see.”

The national average price of gasoline has risen 7.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.72/g today.

The national average is up 30.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 30.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

• Midland Odessa – $2.62/g, up 19.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.42/g.
• San Antonio – $2.33/g, up 7.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.26/g.
• Austin – $2.35/g, up 5.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.29/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:

March 1, 2020: $2.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)
March 1, 2019: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)
March 1, 2018: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)
March 1, 2017: $2.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)
March 1, 2016: $1.55/g (U.S. Average: $1.76/g)
March 1, 2015: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)
March 1, 2014: $3.21/g (U.S. Average: $3.45/g)
March 1, 2013: $3.61/g (U.S. Average: $3.77/g)
March 1, 2012: $3.56/g (U.S. Average: $3.74/g)
March 1, 2011: $3.26/g (U.S. Average: $3.37/g)

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Sharon P. Green Everfield

Bernadette Howard Powell

NEWS TO KNOW: Interstate 10 will be down a lane Monday night in Beaumont

Woman, man sent to hospital following hotel shooting in Port Arthur

Beaumont

NEWS TO KNOW: Interstate 10 will be down a lane Monday night in Beaumont

Local

Woman, man sent to hospital following hotel shooting in Port Arthur

Local

Driver contacts police; Fundraiser launched in honor of local woman killed in auto/pedestrian crash

High School Sports

PNG sophomore achieves home run goal during weekend tournament

Local

Free COVID testing available in Nederland. See the details.

Local

Tribune Poll: Texas voters weigh in on vaccines’ capability; willingness to get COVID-19 shot

Local

Gas demand soars to highest level of pandemic; Texas prices feel impact

Local

UPDATE: Nederland woman killed in hit & run

Education

“We know we cannot teach the same way we taught pre-COVID” – PAISD audit to address educational gaps

Beaumont

9 busted in JSCO sting of human trafficking, prostitution & victimization of underage girls

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Know a military serviceperson from Nederland? Honor them on Boston Avenue

Beaumont

Nervous passenger tips cops off to illegal shrooms

High School Sports

Linebacker Jaice Beck, other Bulldogs earn All-State honors

Local

Police: Woman with kids in car rams vehicle into other woman’s, man’s cars

Local

BLACK HISTORY PROFILE — Edreauanna Fowler powers through adversities with tools taught by mother, Gladdie

Local

Local man indicted for Port Neches firearm theft, linked to auto burglaries 3 days before his 19th birthday

Local

Cheniere Energy infuses Port Arthur’s Triangle Community Outreach with $25K

Beaumont

Tailgates stolen from locals, visiting workers across region. Task force targets 1 indictment, 6 suspects

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 15-21:

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Port Arthur Newsmedia sports editor joins Lamar podcast

Local

Day-use & overnight reservations available at Sea Rim State Park

Local

Sempra Energy announces $1 million in funding to bolster Texas community efforts

Local

Deadly week continues with 5 more local COVID deaths reported Friday morning

Local

BLACK HISTORY PROFILE — Dwight Scypion coaching to save kids from the streets