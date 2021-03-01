On Tuesday, February 23, 2021 our light on earth, Sharon P. Green Everfield, 51, gained her wings.

She was a native of Port Arthur, TX until the Lord called her home.

She was proceeded in death by her husband Jimmy Everfield.

Mourning her death are her two sons Emmanuel Delafosse and Jarrell Washington, parents David and Emily Green, six grandchildren, a special Aunt Phillis Romar Leblanc, her best friends Linda Alexander & Patricia Johnson and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 4, 2021 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. for the public at Gabriel Funeral Home – 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, TX.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions the services will be limited to the immediate family.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.