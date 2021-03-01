Woman, man sent to hospital following hotel shooting in Port Arthur

Police have identified a suspect following a Sunday evening Port Arthur shooting that sent a woman and man to the hospital.

PAPD dispatch received a 9-1-1 call from Econo Lodge & Suites, 4500 Highway 73, at approximately 5 p.m.

The caller said a female had been shot. Officers arrived and located a female with a gunshot wound to her upper chest. She was taken to a local hospital, where she is listed in serious but stable condition.

As officers were continuing their investigation, a local hospital contacted PAPD and said a second gunshot victim arrived at the facility.

This male received a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Investigation revealed he also received his wounds at the location on Highway 73.

Police said the shooting followed an armed robbery but are not indicating whether the shooting took place in a hotel room or outside.

The shooting victims are Jefferson County residents, police said.

Police said Monday afternoon a suspect has been identified, and the fluid nature of the investigation is limiting what can be released to the public.