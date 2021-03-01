expand
Ad Spot

March 1, 2021

Woman, man sent to hospital following hotel shooting in Port Arthur

By PA News

Published 3:13 pm Monday, March 1, 2021

Police have identified a suspect following a Sunday evening Port Arthur shooting that sent a woman and man to the hospital.

PAPD dispatch received a 9-1-1 call from Econo Lodge & Suites, 4500 Highway 73, at approximately 5 p.m.

The caller said a female had been shot. Officers arrived and located a female with a gunshot wound to her upper chest. She was taken to a local hospital, where she is listed in serious but stable condition.

As officers were continuing their investigation, a local hospital contacted PAPD and said a second gunshot victim arrived at the facility.

This male received a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Investigation revealed he also received his wounds at the location on Highway 73.

Police said the shooting followed an armed robbery but are not indicating whether the shooting took place in a hotel room or outside.

The shooting victims are Jefferson County residents, police said.

Police said Monday afternoon a suspect has been identified, and the fluid nature of the investigation is limiting what can be released to the public.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Sharon P. Green Everfield

Bernadette Howard Powell

NEWS TO KNOW: Interstate 10 will be down a lane Monday night in Beaumont

Woman, man sent to hospital following hotel shooting in Port Arthur

Beaumont

NEWS TO KNOW: Interstate 10 will be down a lane Monday night in Beaumont

Local

Woman, man sent to hospital following hotel shooting in Port Arthur

Local

Driver contacts police; Fundraiser launched in honor of local woman killed in auto/pedestrian crash

High School Sports

PNG sophomore achieves home run goal during weekend tournament

Local

Free COVID testing available in Nederland. See the details.

Local

Tribune Poll: Texas voters weigh in on vaccines’ capability; willingness to get COVID-19 shot

Local

Gas demand soars to highest level of pandemic; Texas prices feel impact

Local

UPDATE: Nederland woman killed in hit & run

Education

“We know we cannot teach the same way we taught pre-COVID” – PAISD audit to address educational gaps

Beaumont

9 busted in JSCO sting of human trafficking, prostitution & victimization of underage girls

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Know a military serviceperson from Nederland? Honor them on Boston Avenue

Beaumont

Nervous passenger tips cops off to illegal shrooms

High School Sports

Linebacker Jaice Beck, other Bulldogs earn All-State honors

Local

Police: Woman with kids in car rams vehicle into other woman’s, man’s cars

Local

BLACK HISTORY PROFILE — Edreauanna Fowler powers through adversities with tools taught by mother, Gladdie

Local

Local man indicted for Port Neches firearm theft, linked to auto burglaries 3 days before his 19th birthday

Local

Cheniere Energy infuses Port Arthur’s Triangle Community Outreach with $25K

Beaumont

Tailgates stolen from locals, visiting workers across region. Task force targets 1 indictment, 6 suspects

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 15-21:

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Port Arthur Newsmedia sports editor joins Lamar podcast

Local

Day-use & overnight reservations available at Sea Rim State Park

Local

Sempra Energy announces $1 million in funding to bolster Texas community efforts

Local

Deadly week continues with 5 more local COVID deaths reported Friday morning

Local

BLACK HISTORY PROFILE — Dwight Scypion coaching to save kids from the streets