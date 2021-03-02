expand
March 2, 2021

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office released this picture of a suspect following a $1,000-theft at a local gas station.

$1K in jewelry stolen from woman at gas station; can you help ID suspects

By PA News

Published 10:56 am Tuesday, March 2, 2021

CENTRAL GARDENS — A couple stole more than $1,000 worth of jewelry from an older woman, and police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance photos Tuesday morning following a crime investigators said occurred last week.

According to police, the thefts occurred at fuel pumps located on U.S. 69 at Spurlock Road in Central Gardens.

The suspects’ SUV is also pictured in released photographs and appears to be a Ford Explorer, white or silver in color, with damage to the left front quarter panel and left rear quarter panel.

If you have information as to the identity of these two individuals, contact Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477), 833tips.com or download the P3 app.

You will not be asked your name and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Police believe the man and woman who stole jewelry last week escaped in this vehicle.

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

PAPD asks for help locating 2 people who stole catalytic converters from a local business

See how Port Arthur is expanding efforts to distribute vaccine to those in need

Valero projects to donate $1.5M to United Way in 2021

