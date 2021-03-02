expand
March 3, 2021

Bernadette Howard Powell

By PA News

Published 4:44 pm Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Bernadette Howard Powell, 59, of Port Arthur, TX, died Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Beaumont Health Care Center.

Bernadette was a long life resident of 59 years in Port Arthur, TX.

She was Baptized at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Later she became a member of the Seven Street Baptist Church.

She served on the Bereavement Committee for the Sister’s Keepers Club. To aid those that experiences from lost love ones.

She attended Lincoln High School later she received her general educational diploma. She worked at Senior Rehab Solution, as a CNA. 

Bernadette was proceeded in death by her husband Charles A. Powell, her parents Mr. and Mrs. Jamie and Rita Howard of Port Arthur, TX, two siblings Michael Howard Harmon of Port Arthur, TX and Rita Sue Howard Joseph or Port Arthur, TX. 

Bernadette memory is cherished by her two children and eight siblings, one son Rev. Chance Tone Powell (Jessica) of Port Arthur, TX and Virginia  Powell of Port Arthur, TX. Six grandchildren Raegina Mary Powell Gant, Kameron Powell, Caries Powell, Heavenly Warren, Shamar Evans, Kiemora Powell, Siblings Wanda Howard(Keena) of Port Arthur, TX, Gwendolyn Decuire(Roy) of Port Arthur, TX, Safiyyah Sabir of Atlanta, GA. Mildred Hayes of Port Arthur, TX, Cynthia Williams (David) of Port Arthur, TX,  Jamie Howard Jr. of Port Arthur TX, Elgin Howard (Cookie) of Beaumont,TX, Everette Howard (Willie Mae) of Beaumont, TX. A host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

The Repast Ceremony will be held at the Rose Hill Park in Port Arthur Texas. March 6, 2021 at noon.

Please wear a mask.

