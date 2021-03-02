expand
March 3, 2021

Gail Marie Terry

Gail Marie Terry

By PA News

Published 4:42 pm Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Gail Marie Terry, 71, of Port Arthur, Texas passed away Friday, February 26, 2021 at Oak Grove Nursing Home.

She was born in Port Arthur, Texas on February 3, 1950, to James Holtzclaw and Hazel Rebert Holtzclaw.

Gail was a lifelong area resident and graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School.

Gail is survived by her husband of 49 years, Ronnie Terry of Port Arthur, TX, sons, Craig Terry of Port Arthur, TX., and Joel Terry and wife Sylvia of Hamshire, TX., sisters, Charlotte Maginnis and husband Pat of Tampa, FL., Judy Jones and husband David of Florida, and Jamie Tyler and husband Jeff of Tyler, TX., brothers, Rob Holtzclaw and wife Lorraine of Alabama, and Ty Holtzclaw of Tampa, Fl., sister in law, Margaret Taylor of Lake Charles, LA., and six grandchildren, Tessa Jacks, Chloe Terry, Abbigail Terry, Landen Terry, Brooks Terry and Chase Jacks, nephew, Jay Romero and special friends, Kenneth Boudreaux and wife Bobbie.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Samuel “Bo” Holtzclaw.

“If Love Could Have Saved You, You Would Have Lived Forever”

