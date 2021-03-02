SUSPECT LINEUP: Human trafficking, prostitution sting took place in Port Arthur

On Tuesday, police announced a sting that netted close to 12 suspects and arrests linked to prostitution and human trafficking took place locally.

“Last week, the Port Arthur Police Department assisted other local, state and federal agencies in an operation to target human traffickers,” a PAPD statement said. “As a result of the investigation, eight arrests were made in a Port Arthur hotel where the predators agreed to meet the victims.

“Partnerships such as this, strengthen our ability to make our cities a safer place to live and work.”

Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office conducted a joint human trafficking operation Thursday and Friday aimed at identifying and assisting victims of human trafficking, as well as holding those that traffic and exploit them accountable.

As a result of the operation, two human traffickers were identified, resulting in the arrest of one at this time.

An investigation into the other trafficker is ongoing.

Five victims of human trafficking were identified and immediately provided social services to include medical, safe housing and counseling.

In addition, eight men were arrested for attempting to purchase sex from adult females, three of those men were also charged with attempting to purchase sexual acts with children.

These individuals are:

• Terry Landry, 62, Westlake, La., – prostitution

• Ryan Brooks, 44, Winnie -solicitation of person under the age of 18

• Jose Salinas, 34, Beaumont – prostitution

• Bertin Salas, Beaumont, 41 – prostitution

• Cody Henry, 24, Beaumont – prostitution and solicitation of person under the age of 18

• Joshua Mouton, 31, Beaumont – prostitution

• Chad Cracknell, 44, of Lumberton – prostitution and solicitation of person under the age of 18

• David Malonson, 28, Beaumont – prostitution

• Troy Gerard, 29, Beaumont -promotion of prostitution

This operation was conducted in conjunction with numerous law enforcement agencies, including the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Port Arthur Police, Nederland Police and many others.

On Saturday, the JCSO said: “Human trafficking crosses all lines — county lines, state lines and human decency lines. The women, men and children forced into this atrocity are not there willingly. If you have suspicion of sex trade operations please report it to your local law enforcement agency immediately. You could be saving a life.”