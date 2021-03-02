expand
Ad Spot

March 2, 2021

SUSPECT LINEUP: Human trafficking, prostitution sting took place in Port Arthur

By PA News

Published 12:44 pm Tuesday, March 2, 2021

On Tuesday, police announced a sting that netted close to 12 suspects and arrests linked to prostitution and human trafficking took place locally.

“Last week, the Port Arthur Police Department assisted other local, state and federal agencies in an operation to target human traffickers,” a PAPD statement said. “As a result of the investigation, eight arrests were made in a Port Arthur hotel where the predators agreed to meet the victims.

“Partnerships such as this, strengthen our ability to make our cities a safer place to live and work.”

Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office conducted a joint human trafficking operation Thursday and Friday aimed at identifying and assisting victims of human trafficking, as well as holding those that traffic and exploit them accountable.

As a result of the operation, two human traffickers were identified, resulting in the arrest of one at this time.

An investigation into the other trafficker is ongoing.

Five victims of human trafficking were identified and immediately provided social services to include medical, safe housing and counseling.

In addition, eight men were arrested for attempting to purchase sex from adult females, three of those men were also charged with attempting to purchase sexual acts with children.

These individuals are:

• Terry Landry, 62, Westlake, La., – prostitution
• Ryan Brooks, 44, Winnie -solicitation of person under the age of 18
• Jose Salinas, 34, Beaumont – prostitution
• Bertin Salas, Beaumont, 41 – prostitution
• Cody Henry, 24, Beaumont – prostitution and solicitation of person under the age of 18
• Joshua Mouton, 31, Beaumont – prostitution
• Chad Cracknell, 44, of Lumberton – prostitution and solicitation of person under the age of 18
• David Malonson, 28, Beaumont – prostitution
• Troy Gerard, 29, Beaumont  -promotion of prostitution

This operation was conducted in conjunction with numerous law enforcement agencies, including the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Port Arthur Police, Nederland Police and many others.

On Saturday, the JCSO said: “Human trafficking crosses all lines — county lines, state lines and human decency lines. The women, men and children forced into this atrocity are not there willingly. If you have suspicion of sex trade operations please report it to your local law enforcement agency immediately. You could be saving a life.”

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

School districts in Port Arthur, Mid-County react to governor’s mask update

Judge Branick gives update following Gov. Abbott lifting mask mandate, plans to opens state

SUSPECT LINEUP: Human trafficking, prostitution sting took place in Port Arthur

$1K in jewelry stolen from woman at gas station; can you help ID suspects

BREAKING NEWS

School districts in Port Arthur, Mid-County react to governor’s mask update

Local

Judge Branick gives update following Gov. Abbott lifting mask mandate, plans to opens state

Local

SUSPECT LINEUP: Human trafficking, prostitution sting took place in Port Arthur

Local

$1K in jewelry stolen from woman at gas station; can you help ID suspects

Local

PAPD asks for help locating 2 people who stole catalytic converters from a local business

Local

See how Port Arthur is expanding efforts to distribute vaccine to those in need

Local

Valero projects to donate $1.5M to United Way in 2021

Groves

Jeff Greenway’s passing felt by many; former constable remembered for genuine approach

Local

Steward Health Care welcomes new OBGYN Dr. Omar Salam to Port Arthur

Local

Port Arthur, Mid-County renters & landlords can apply for state help

Beaumont

NEWS TO KNOW: Interstate 10 will be down a lane Monday night in Beaumont

Local

Woman, man sent to hospital following hotel shooting in Port Arthur

Local

Driver contacts police; Fundraiser launched in honor of local woman killed in auto/pedestrian crash

High School Sports

PNG sophomore achieves home run goal during weekend tournament

Local

Free COVID testing available in Nederland. See the details.

Local

Tribune Poll: Texas voters weigh in on vaccines’ capability; willingness to get COVID-19 shot

Local

Gas demand soars to highest level of pandemic; Texas prices feel impact

Local

UPDATE: Nederland woman killed in hit & run

Education

“We know we cannot teach the same way we taught pre-COVID” – PAISD audit to address educational gaps

Beaumont

9 busted in JSCO sting of human trafficking, prostitution & victimization of underage girls

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Know a military serviceperson from Nederland? Honor them on Boston Avenue

Beaumont

Nervous passenger tips cops off to illegal shrooms

High School Sports

Linebacker Jaice Beck, other Bulldogs earn All-State honors

Local

Police: Woman with kids in car rams vehicle into other woman’s, man’s cars