expand
Ad Spot

March 2, 2021

Coach: Memorial softball about putting in work, creating daily progress

By Chris Moore

Published 12:10 am Tuesday, March 2, 2021

For Memorial softball, progress is more important than the scoreboard.

Assistant varsity coach Ilynn Bersoza-Hickey said what is learned is more valuable than the amount of times the team crosses home plate.

“For me, it is not about the scoreboard,” she said. “At this point, our team is not state bound or anything. For us, it is always going to be daily progress and team progress as a whole. We want to see who puts in the work and build those milestones up.”

Memorial fell 25-0 in its first game of the season to Galena Park Feb. 23.

The Titans played in a tournament in Kountze over the weekend, which yielded better results, Bersoza-Hickey said.

“We won one, tied in the other and lost four,” she said. “So far, our team chemistry is coming together really well. Our varsity has worked really hard. We have about 10 seniors on our varsity team. We have had these girls for three years. They have never played select ball or any type of league ball. Hopefully, this is there time to shine and win some games this season.”

Unlike the fall sports, teams have reaped the benefits of tournament play.

“It helps to just get the practice in,” Bersoza-Hickey said. “We are able to get the games in, work on the chemistry and get these athletes the confidence they need to work in their positions. For the new girls, it helps us determine what their best positions are. When it comes to the tournaments, we can try them and they can see that if they work at it, they can get the confidence up and going.”

Bersoza-Hickey said senior pitchers Peyton Watkins, Markel Chretien and Demeria Anderson are a few of the team leaders.

“Anderson can work any of the bases and plays anywhere we need her,” the coach said.

Although the team is packed with a lot of familiar faces, Bersoza-Hickey is anxious to see what some new faces bring to the team.

“We have a couple of freshman and some underclassmen,” she said. “It is still kind of in the works because of grades and COVID.”

Memorial is using virtual learning, making it more difficult for student-athletes to be on campus.

With the pandemic already negatively impacting students’ school experiences, Bersoza-Hickey said one of the team’s goals is to make memories.

“Those athletes aren’t going to remember what was on the scoreboard,” she said. “They are most likely going to remember the team interaction and how they work with the coaches and how they had their best friends with them on the field. To us, it is about building that family, confidence building, teamwork, discipline and hard work. That is something that we try to instill in them everyday. When they finish here, that is what we want them to remember.”

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

See how Port Arthur is expanding efforts to distribute vaccine to those in need

Valero projects to donate $1.5M to United Way in 2021

Jeff Greenway’s passing felt by many; former constable remembered for genuine approach

Steward Health Care welcomes new OBGYN Dr. Omar Salam to Port Arthur

Local

See how Port Arthur is expanding efforts to distribute vaccine to those in need

Local

Valero projects to donate $1.5M to United Way in 2021

Groves

Jeff Greenway’s passing felt by many; former constable remembered for genuine approach

Local

Steward Health Care welcomes new OBGYN Dr. Omar Salam to Port Arthur

Local

Port Arthur, Mid-County renters & landlords can apply for state help

Beaumont

NEWS TO KNOW: Interstate 10 will be down a lane Monday night in Beaumont

Local

Woman, man sent to hospital following hotel shooting in Port Arthur

Local

Driver contacts police; Fundraiser launched in honor of local woman killed in auto/pedestrian crash

High School Sports

PNG sophomore achieves home run goal during weekend tournament

Local

Free COVID testing available in Nederland. See the details.

Local

Tribune Poll: Texas voters weigh in on vaccines’ capability; willingness to get COVID-19 shot

Local

Gas demand soars to highest level of pandemic; Texas prices feel impact

Local

UPDATE: Nederland woman killed in hit & run

Education

“We know we cannot teach the same way we taught pre-COVID” – PAISD audit to address educational gaps

Beaumont

9 busted in JSCO sting of human trafficking, prostitution & victimization of underage girls

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Know a military serviceperson from Nederland? Honor them on Boston Avenue

Beaumont

Nervous passenger tips cops off to illegal shrooms

High School Sports

Linebacker Jaice Beck, other Bulldogs earn All-State honors

Local

Police: Woman with kids in car rams vehicle into other woman’s, man’s cars

Local

BLACK HISTORY PROFILE — Edreauanna Fowler powers through adversities with tools taught by mother, Gladdie

Local

Local man indicted for Port Neches firearm theft, linked to auto burglaries 3 days before his 19th birthday

Local

Cheniere Energy infuses Port Arthur’s Triangle Community Outreach with $25K

Beaumont

Tailgates stolen from locals, visiting workers across region. Task force targets 1 indictment, 6 suspects

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 15-21: