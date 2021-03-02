expand
Ad Spot

March 2, 2021

A screenshot of video released by Port Arthur Police of thefts that took place Feb. 10 in the city.

PAPD asks for help locating 2 people who stole catalytic converters from a local business

By PA News

Published 9:45 am Tuesday, March 2, 2021

The Port Arthur Police Department is asking for help identifying two people who burglarized a local business three weeks ago.

Authorities released security footage Tuesday morning they said was taken at approximately 2 a.m. Feb. 10 from an unidentified business.

Police say the two men in the video stole catalytic converters from the location before fleeing the scene in a dark, newer model Dodge Challenger.

“We need the public’s help identifying the two males in this security video,” a PAPD statement said. “We understand that the video is of poor quality.”

The video can be viewed at https://fb.watch/3_4XqjEHLm/

If you have information on the identity of the suspects, call the Criminal Investigation Division at 409-983-8634 or Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

Crime Stoppers won’t ask your name and you may be eligible for a cash reward.

Submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 Tips app on a smartphone.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

$1K in jewelry stolen from woman at gas station; can you help ID suspects

PAPD asks for help locating 2 people who stole catalytic converters from a local business

See how Port Arthur is expanding efforts to distribute vaccine to those in need

Valero projects to donate $1.5M to United Way in 2021

BREAKING NEWS

$1K in jewelry stolen from woman at gas station; can you help ID suspects

Local

PAPD asks for help locating 2 people who stole catalytic converters from a local business

Local

See how Port Arthur is expanding efforts to distribute vaccine to those in need

Local

Valero projects to donate $1.5M to United Way in 2021

Groves

Jeff Greenway’s passing felt by many; former constable remembered for genuine approach

Local

Steward Health Care welcomes new OBGYN Dr. Omar Salam to Port Arthur

Local

Port Arthur, Mid-County renters & landlords can apply for state help

Beaumont

NEWS TO KNOW: Interstate 10 will be down a lane Monday night in Beaumont

Local

Woman, man sent to hospital following hotel shooting in Port Arthur

Local

Driver contacts police; Fundraiser launched in honor of local woman killed in auto/pedestrian crash

High School Sports

PNG sophomore achieves home run goal during weekend tournament

Local

Free COVID testing available in Nederland. See the details.

Local

Tribune Poll: Texas voters weigh in on vaccines’ capability; willingness to get COVID-19 shot

Local

Gas demand soars to highest level of pandemic; Texas prices feel impact

Local

UPDATE: Nederland woman killed in hit & run

Education

“We know we cannot teach the same way we taught pre-COVID” – PAISD audit to address educational gaps

Beaumont

9 busted in JSCO sting of human trafficking, prostitution & victimization of underage girls

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Know a military serviceperson from Nederland? Honor them on Boston Avenue

Beaumont

Nervous passenger tips cops off to illegal shrooms

High School Sports

Linebacker Jaice Beck, other Bulldogs earn All-State honors

Local

Police: Woman with kids in car rams vehicle into other woman’s, man’s cars

Local

BLACK HISTORY PROFILE — Edreauanna Fowler powers through adversities with tools taught by mother, Gladdie

Local

Local man indicted for Port Neches firearm theft, linked to auto burglaries 3 days before his 19th birthday

Local

Cheniere Energy infuses Port Arthur’s Triangle Community Outreach with $25K