expand
Ad Spot

March 2, 2021

The Nederland school board is seen on Jan. 19, 2021.

School districts in Port Arthur, Mid-County react to governor’s mask update

By Mary Meaux

Published 3:52 pm Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Local school districts are on a wait and see mode in response to Gov. Greg Abbot’s announcement to lift the mask mandate and open the state 100 percent capacity next week.

Nederland Independent School District Superintendent Stuart Kieschnick said the governor’s announcement was a total surprise.

“We will await guidance from TEA (Texas Education Agency) on what this means for schools,” Kiescnick said.

A statement issued from NISD on social media stated the district is aware of the governor’s announcement and will seek further guidance from the TEA.

“As always, the safety and health our faculty, students and staff remain our number one priority. Further information will be shared in the coming days,” the statement read.

Port Neches-Groves Independent School District Superintendent Mike Gonzales said the district is aware of the announcement and will consider all of the information received.

A statement issued from the district on social media stated the district will “continue to follow the public health guidance of the TA commissioner as we review and determine the best practices of our district”

A call to Port Arthur Independent School District was not immediately returned.

However, the PAISD issued a statement saying “Port Arthur ISD is aware of Governor Abbott’s mask removal mandate, effective Wednesday, March 10th. As of now, we will continue to follow our established COVID-19 protocols to ensure the safety and security of our students, staff and families. We will await further guidance from the Texas Education Agency and county health officials on how to move forward for the remainder of the school year. We will share updates with our families as we receive them.”

The governor made his announcement Tuesday to lift the mask mandate and incase capacity of all businesses and facilities in the state to 100 percent.

“With the medical advancements of vaccines and antibody therapeutic drugs, Texas now has the tools to protect Texans from the virus,” Abbott said. “We must now do more to restore livelihoods and normalcy for Texans by opening Texas 100 percent. Make no mistake, COVID-19 has not disappeared, but it is clear from the recoveries, vaccinations, reduced hospitalizations, and safe practices that Texans are using that state mandates are no longer needed.

“Today’s announcement does not abandon safe practices that Texans have mastered over the past year. Instead, it is a reminder that each person has a role to play in their own personal safety and the safety of others. With this executive order, we are ensuring that all businesses and families in Texas have the freedom to determine their own destiny.”

The order goes into effect on March 10.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

School districts in Port Arthur, Mid-County react to governor’s mask update

Judge Branick gives update following Gov. Abbott lifting mask mandate, plans to opens state

SUSPECT LINEUP: Human trafficking, prostitution sting took place in Port Arthur

$1K in jewelry stolen from woman at gas station; can you help ID suspects

BREAKING NEWS

School districts in Port Arthur, Mid-County react to governor’s mask update

Local

Judge Branick gives update following Gov. Abbott lifting mask mandate, plans to opens state

Local

SUSPECT LINEUP: Human trafficking, prostitution sting took place in Port Arthur

Local

$1K in jewelry stolen from woman at gas station; can you help ID suspects

Local

PAPD asks for help locating 2 people who stole catalytic converters from a local business

Local

See how Port Arthur is expanding efforts to distribute vaccine to those in need

Local

Valero projects to donate $1.5M to United Way in 2021

Groves

Jeff Greenway’s passing felt by many; former constable remembered for genuine approach

Local

Steward Health Care welcomes new OBGYN Dr. Omar Salam to Port Arthur

Local

Port Arthur, Mid-County renters & landlords can apply for state help

Beaumont

NEWS TO KNOW: Interstate 10 will be down a lane Monday night in Beaumont

Local

Woman, man sent to hospital following hotel shooting in Port Arthur

Local

Driver contacts police; Fundraiser launched in honor of local woman killed in auto/pedestrian crash

High School Sports

PNG sophomore achieves home run goal during weekend tournament

Local

Free COVID testing available in Nederland. See the details.

Local

Tribune Poll: Texas voters weigh in on vaccines’ capability; willingness to get COVID-19 shot

Local

Gas demand soars to highest level of pandemic; Texas prices feel impact

Local

UPDATE: Nederland woman killed in hit & run

Education

“We know we cannot teach the same way we taught pre-COVID” – PAISD audit to address educational gaps

Beaumont

9 busted in JSCO sting of human trafficking, prostitution & victimization of underage girls

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Know a military serviceperson from Nederland? Honor them on Boston Avenue

Beaumont

Nervous passenger tips cops off to illegal shrooms

High School Sports

Linebacker Jaice Beck, other Bulldogs earn All-State honors

Local

Police: Woman with kids in car rams vehicle into other woman’s, man’s cars