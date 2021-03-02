Steward Health Care welcomes new OBGYN Dr. Omar Salam to Port Arthur

The Medical Center of Southeast Texas, a member of the Steward Health Care family, is welcoming Dr. Omar Salam, a OBGYN from Abilene.

Salam, a new member of Steward Medical Group, was medically trained at American University of Beirut in Lebanon and will be a permanent OBGYN physician in Southeast Texas.

“Being a new provider for women’s services in Southeast Texas is a privilege, and I’m so excited to now being doing that through Steward Medical Group,” Salam said. “I look forward to serving the residents of Southeast Texas.”

Steward’s footprint in Southeast Texas offers more than 70 medical practices with care ranging from primary care and women’s health to orthopedics and other specialty services.

Michael Callum, president of Steward Medical Group, said they are proud to have Salam join the care team.

“Our patients will benefit from Salam’s skills and expertise, as well as his commitment to providing care in the community,” Callum said.

Salam is accepting new patients, and his office is located at 7980 Anchor Drive, #1100 in Port Arthur.

Appointments may be scheduled by calling 409-729-3294.

New podiatric surgeon

The Medical Center of Southeast Texas, a member of the Steward Health Care family, announced Monday morning the addition of Michael Hoenig, a podiatric surgeon from San Antonio.

Hoenig, a new member of Steward Medical Group, was trained at Sanford Health Podiatry Residency training in Fargo, N.D. and will be a permanent physician in Southeast Texas.

“Caring for the members of our community is a privilege, and I’m so excited to now being doing that through Steward Medical Group,” Hoenig said. “I look forward to helping the residents of SETX with tier Podiatry needs and being a resource for them and their loved ones.”

Along with podiatric medicine and surgical training, Hoenig participated as a resident in rotations of internal medicine, general surgery, vascular surgery, orthopedic surgery and TRACS.

He also served as chief podiatric resident under Residency Director Timothy Uglem DPM.

Hoenig is accepting new patients at 3570 College Street, Suite 200 on 3570 College Street, Suite 200 within the Southeast Texas Medical Associates offices.

Appointments may be scheduled by calling the practice at 409-833-9797.