March 3, 2021

(Courtesy photo) Port Neches Elementary students were the latest recipients of the Mid-Jefferson County Retired School Personnel Book Project.

Book Project provides new stories for Port Neches Elementary 4th graders

By PA News

Published 12:17 am Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Mid-Jefferson County Retired School Personnel, along with Philpott Ford, provided books to all Port Neches Elementary fourth graders as part of a Book Project event on Friday.

The Book Project has provided more than 2,000 books to elementary students in Port Neches, Groves and Nederland through the years, organizers said.

Principal Kimberly Carter joined with others at the school in expressing appreciation to Book Project chair Linda Briggs.

Mid-Jefferson County Retired School Personnel is a local unit of Texas Retired Teachers Association, which is the only group representing retired school personnel. Local president Charles Jehlen is asking public school retirees to join the group.

Information is available at MJCRSP.org or Facebook.com/MJCRSP/ .

