expand
Ad Spot

March 3, 2021

The Port Neches-Groves baseball players practiced prior to their game against Jasper Tuesday. Chris Moore/The News

Indians hope tough schedule will challenge team

By Chris Moore

Published 12:10 am Wednesday, March 3, 2021

PORT NECHES — The Port Neches-Groves baseball team started out the season going 0-5 in a La Porte tournament, but head coach Scott Carter isn’t panicking.

“We are playing really well,” he said. “We are just playing some quality opponents. We’ve got some things to improve on. We have to improve our pitching and improve our hitting. There are a lot of kids that have not touched a baseball or not done a whole lot since COVID shut us down last year. Everyone is running a little bit behind, and we are just trying to get caught up.”

PNG played four 6A schools over the weekend and one 5A school.

“I think it is very important for our experience level to play quality opponents,” Carter said. “It gives us an opportunity to improve. Our district is really strong. We have Crosby, Barbers Hill, Galena Park, Nederland and all of those teams are quality teams that we need to make sure we prepare for.”

Pitcher Luke Nguyen throws during practice at the Port Neches-Groves baseball field Tuesday. Chris Moore/The News

Carter said his team is trying to shake the rust after the long layoff.

“That is affecting a lot of people right now,” he said. “We’re still ready to go. We are playing good baseball. We’ve been in every game. We just haven’t been able to pull one out yet.”

The coach said he is happy to have his seniors back to help bring up a young team.

“We have Dean Guidry, who is a senior second baseman,” Carter said. “Ryan Sosa is a senior catcher behind the plate. We’ve got two returning pitchers in Tristan Abshire and Thomas Reinholt. They are both seniors. Blake Bost is going to A&M as a preferred walk-on quarterback. He is in centerfield for us. We have some quality seniors and a really good nucleolus.”

Carter said several underclassmen have stepped up as well.

“Chase Johnson is a freshman, who is doing a good job right now,” he said. “Fisher Einkauf is a freshman, who is playing some for us and doing a good job. We have some sophomores that have really stepped up like Cayce Crippen and Landon Guarnere. They are doing a great job.”

Carter hopes the tournaments help his young team work through it growing pains.

“We play five games in every tournament,” he said. “Right now that is hurting. We do not have a lot of depth in the pitching department. It can hurt us to play five games in three days, but we get some reps and get to see some good baseball.”

PNG’s defense has been the leading force through the young season.

“We have hit the ball decent,” Carter said. “We have 22 hits through five games. We have to do a better job of pitching right now.”

Carter’s main goal for the season is for his team to improve each game.

“Right now we are trying to become a better team, build some chemistry amongst the group and get everyone on the same page,” he said. “The wins will take care of themselves if we take care of the little things.”

PNG opens up district play March 16 against Mid-County Madness rival Nederland.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Indians hope tough schedule will challenge team

February should not be the end of our Black history education and understanding

BOB WEST ON GOLF — Xander Parks upstages Burke in West Brook tourney

BRIAN JOHNSON ON OUTDOORS — Texas Bass Fishing is on Fire

Groves

Indians hope tough schedule will challenge team

BREAKING NEWS

School districts in Port Arthur, Mid-County react to governor’s mask update

Local

Judge Branick gives update following Gov. Abbott lifting mask mandate, plans to opens state

Local

SUSPECT LINEUP: Human trafficking, prostitution sting took place in Port Arthur

Local

$1K in jewelry stolen from woman at gas station; can you help ID suspects

Local

PAPD asks for help locating 2 people who stole catalytic converters from a local business

Local

See how Port Arthur is expanding efforts to distribute vaccine to those in need

Local

Valero projects to donate $1.5M to United Way in 2021

Groves

Jeff Greenway’s passing felt by many; former constable remembered for genuine approach

Local

Steward Health Care welcomes new OBGYN Dr. Omar Salam to Port Arthur

Local

Port Arthur, Mid-County renters & landlords can apply for state help

Beaumont

NEWS TO KNOW: Interstate 10 will be down a lane Monday night in Beaumont

Local

Woman, man sent to hospital following hotel shooting in Port Arthur

Local

Driver contacts police; Fundraiser launched in honor of local woman killed in auto/pedestrian crash

High School Sports

PNG sophomore achieves home run goal during weekend tournament

Local

Free COVID testing available in Nederland. See the details.

Local

Tribune Poll: Texas voters weigh in on vaccines’ capability; willingness to get COVID-19 shot

Local

Gas demand soars to highest level of pandemic; Texas prices feel impact

Local

UPDATE: Nederland woman killed in hit & run

Education

“We know we cannot teach the same way we taught pre-COVID” – PAISD audit to address educational gaps

Beaumont

9 busted in JSCO sting of human trafficking, prostitution & victimization of underage girls

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Know a military serviceperson from Nederland? Honor them on Boston Avenue

Beaumont

Nervous passenger tips cops off to illegal shrooms

High School Sports

Linebacker Jaice Beck, other Bulldogs earn All-State honors