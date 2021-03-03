expand
Ad Spot

March 3, 2021

The Port Arthur Police Department thanked Joshua Billiot for the donation Feb. 11 of a pallet of cereal boxes to the Port Arthur Police Officers Association cereal drive. (Port Arthur Police Department Facebook)

Port Arthur Police Officers Association savors “huge” response to cereal drive

By Stephen Hemelt

Published 12:19 am Wednesday, March 3, 2021

The Port Arthur Police Station will look like a big box store this morning, with only one thing on the shelf — cereal boxes.

A hugely successful first time cereal drive hosted by the Port Arthur Police Officers Association pays dividends today as the donations make their way from the police station to Southeast Texas Food Bank.

Hundreds and hundreds of cereal boxes will soon find their way to people in need.

PAPD Officer Wendy Billiot said response to the five-week drive was huge.

Choosing cereal allowed anybody and everybody to participate, she said.

“I just had so much response from the community, from social clubs and associations to local businesses,” Billiot said. “I got cereal all over the place over here. Once I put it out there, people would just walk in saying, ‘hey, I got cereal.’”

Billiot said donors to the cereal drive wouldn’t necessarily know her or other police officers. They just wanted to help.

One social organization sent two pallets of cereal at one time, and Billiot noted that overflow donations are taking up three-quarters of a coworker’s office.

Following the announcement of the cereal drive in mid-January, Tamara Jarrell, volunteer/food drive department coordinator at Southeast Texas Food Bank, told Port Arthur Newsmedia cereal is a top item at any food pantry.

“Children eat it dry out of a cup,” Jarrell said. “Some people eat it for dinner. They don’t have to cook it. It doesn’t have to be hot. It is a very versatile and quick-going product. It’s off the shelf as soon as we bring it. It’s got a good shelf life.”

According to Jarrell, years of seeing what pantries give away have led to the desire to seek more cereal.

“Families that register with these pantries go in and pick what they want,” Jarrell said. “There is no sense in a pantry giving a bag full of food that (clients) have allergic reactions to or just don’t care for. We like to allow them to choose a certain amount of food off the shelf, and cereal is just one of those things like peanut butter and tuna that go right away.”

According to Billiot, she does not plan to host another cereal anytime soon but is inspired to continue working to provide the food bank with items that help its mission to serve Southeast Texas families in need.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

What do you think? Port Arthur, Mid-County residents express mixed feelings to lessened COVID rules

Texas Education Agency, CHRISTUS Health respond to governor’s rescinded mask order

PARKS VOTE NEARS: Port Arthur leaders talk potential; virtual town hall planned

Port Arthur Police Officers Association savors “huge” response to cereal drive

Check this Out

What do you think? Port Arthur, Mid-County residents express mixed feelings to lessened COVID rules

Local

Texas Education Agency, CHRISTUS Health respond to governor’s rescinded mask order

Local

PARKS VOTE NEARS: Port Arthur leaders talk potential; virtual town hall planned

Local

Port Arthur Police Officers Association savors “huge” response to cereal drive

Beaumont

Mid County, Port Arthur represented in Dancing with the Stars event

Local

Book Project provides new stories for Port Neches Elementary 4th graders

Groves

Tough schedule challenges Indians ahead of district grind

Local

UPDATE: School districts in Port Arthur, Mid-County react to governor’s mask update

Local

Judge Branick gives update following Gov. Abbott lifting mask mandate, plans to opens state

Local

SUSPECT LINEUP: Human trafficking, prostitution sting took place in Port Arthur

Local

$1K in jewelry stolen from woman at gas station; can you help ID suspects

Local

PAPD asks for help locating 2 people who stole catalytic converters from a local business

Local

See how Port Arthur is expanding efforts to distribute vaccine to those in need

Local

Valero projects to donate $1.5M to United Way in 2021

Groves

Jeff Greenway’s passing felt by many; former constable remembered for genuine approach

Local

Steward Health Care welcomes new OBGYN Dr. Omar Salam to Port Arthur

Local

Port Arthur, Mid-County renters & landlords can apply for state help

Beaumont

NEWS TO KNOW: Interstate 10 will be down a lane Monday night in Beaumont

Local

Woman, man sent to hospital following hotel shooting in Port Arthur

Local

Driver contacts police; Fundraiser launched in honor of local woman killed in auto/pedestrian crash

High School Sports

PNG sophomore achieves home run goal during weekend tournament

Local

Free COVID testing available in Nederland. See the details.

Local

Tribune Poll: Texas voters weigh in on vaccines’ capability; willingness to get COVID-19 shot

Local

Gas demand soars to highest level of pandemic; Texas prices feel impact