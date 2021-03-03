expand
Ad Spot

March 3, 2021

Ryan Judice said he is in agreement with the governor’s announcement to lift the mask mandate. (Mary Meaux/The News) 3.3.21

What do you think? Port Arthur, Mid-County residents express mixed feelings to lessened COVID rules

By Mary Meaux

Published 3:11 pm Wednesday, March 3, 2021

A sampling of Southeast Texans are divided on their thoughts on Texas Gov. Greg Abbot’s announcement to lift the mask mandate and increase capacity of all businesses and facilities in the state to 100 percent.

Some, like Joseph Frank, feel it is too soon to do away with the mandate while others such as George Seger believe it is time to open the state and stop the mandate.

Joseph Frank, seen leaving a local grocery store, said he would continue to wear his face mask even after the mandate is lifted next week. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Frank, a Port Arthur resident, said he would continue to wear his mask until the pandemic is over.

“I’m not taking any chances,” Frank said. “There are still a lot of people who have not got their vaccine yet and may still have it.”

Frank received his first dose of the vaccine recently and is scheduled for the second shot on March 24.

Ann Hecker of Groves has received the vaccines but will continue to wear her mask for others who may have an underlying issue.

Just as some are in favor of wearing the masks to protect themselves and others, there is also a strong sentiment in favor of the governor’s decision.

Groves resident Lloyd Cunningham is 71 and in perfect health, he said. He is in agreement with the governor’s decision to lift the mask mandate and open the state 100 percent.

The previous order of wearing the mask was an infringement on his rights, he said.

In addition, he will not be taking the vaccine, Cunningham added.

Neither will George Seger take the vaccine or the flu or pneumonia shots either.

“This vendetta has gone on long enough. It’s time to get opened back up and back to work,” Seger said. “What difference is there when you’re in a restaurant and you take your mask off to eat?”

Seger wondered why should people wear a mask to prevent COVID if they are vaccinated to prevent the disease.

Dylan Erwin of Groves said, personally, he would be glad when the mask ordinance is over. He has asthma and said the mask makes it difficult to breathe.

“I’m all for it,” Ryan Judice said when asked his thoughts of doing away with the mask mandate.

Judice’s reasoning was if people are vaccinated against COVID they have a certain protection so there is no need for masks. In addition, individuals don’t wear face masks all the time to prevent the flu.

On Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbot’s announced the opening of the state and lifting of the mask mandate effective March 10.

For additional reaction, read https://www.panews.com/2021/03/03/texas-education-agency-christus-health-respond-to-governors-rescinded-mask-order/

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

What do you think? Port Arthur, Mid-County residents express mixed feelings to lessened COVID rules

Texas Education Agency, CHRISTUS Health respond to governor’s rescinded mask order

PARKS VOTE NEARS: Port Arthur leaders talk potential; virtual town hall planned

Port Arthur Police Officers Association savors “huge” response to cereal drive

Check this Out

What do you think? Port Arthur, Mid-County residents express mixed feelings to lessened COVID rules

Local

Texas Education Agency, CHRISTUS Health respond to governor’s rescinded mask order

Local

PARKS VOTE NEARS: Port Arthur leaders talk potential; virtual town hall planned

Local

Port Arthur Police Officers Association savors “huge” response to cereal drive

Beaumont

Mid County, Port Arthur represented in Dancing with the Stars event

Local

Book Project provides new stories for Port Neches Elementary 4th graders

Groves

Tough schedule challenges Indians ahead of district grind

Local

UPDATE: School districts in Port Arthur, Mid-County react to governor’s mask update

Local

Judge Branick gives update following Gov. Abbott lifting mask mandate, plans to opens state

Local

SUSPECT LINEUP: Human trafficking, prostitution sting took place in Port Arthur

Local

$1K in jewelry stolen from woman at gas station; can you help ID suspects

Local

PAPD asks for help locating 2 people who stole catalytic converters from a local business

Local

See how Port Arthur is expanding efforts to distribute vaccine to those in need

Local

Valero projects to donate $1.5M to United Way in 2021

Groves

Jeff Greenway’s passing felt by many; former constable remembered for genuine approach

Local

Steward Health Care welcomes new OBGYN Dr. Omar Salam to Port Arthur

Local

Port Arthur, Mid-County renters & landlords can apply for state help

Beaumont

NEWS TO KNOW: Interstate 10 will be down a lane Monday night in Beaumont

Local

Woman, man sent to hospital following hotel shooting in Port Arthur

Local

Driver contacts police; Fundraiser launched in honor of local woman killed in auto/pedestrian crash

High School Sports

PNG sophomore achieves home run goal during weekend tournament

Local

Free COVID testing available in Nederland. See the details.

Local

Tribune Poll: Texas voters weigh in on vaccines’ capability; willingness to get COVID-19 shot

Local

Gas demand soars to highest level of pandemic; Texas prices feel impact