Carl Wayne “Music Man” Reynolds was born March 13, 1942 in Bunkie, Louisiana, to Charlie and Victoria Reynolds.

He departed from his earthly home to his heavenly home on February 17, 2021 in Port Arthur, Texas.

A long-time resident of Port Arthur, he graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1960.

As a child, Carl attended Eastern Star Baptist Church and East Mt. Olive Baptist Church of Port Arthur, Texas.

He loved the Lord and later joined House of Prayer Missionary Baptist Church in Beaumont, Texas where he served faithfully as Base Guitarist for the Choirs.

Everyone was drawn to his friendly loving smile and great laugh.

Carl was preceded in death by both parents, Charlie and Victoria Reynolds; two brothers, Wilbert L. Reynolds an Edward “Sugar Bear” Reynolds; one sister, Johnnie Mae Rice; son, Bradford James; daughter, Crystal Coates.

Left to cherish Carl’s memories is his wife Sarah; children, Eric Reynolds (Port Arthur), Carla Jyvonne (Houston, TX); seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, one brother, four sisters, special cousin, three sisters-in-law, a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and special friends.

Funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Borden Chapel Baptist Church -3495 Roland Rd, Beaumont, TX. Visitation is from 12 p.m. until service time. Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.