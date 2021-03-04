expand
Ad Spot

March 4, 2021

Carl Wayne “Music Man” Reynolds

Carl Wayne “Music Man” Reynolds

By PA News

Published 5:06 pm Thursday, March 4, 2021

Carl Wayne “Music Man” Reynolds was born March 13, 1942 in Bunkie, Louisiana, to Charlie and Victoria Reynolds.

He departed from his earthly home to his heavenly home on February 17, 2021 in Port Arthur, Texas.

A long-time resident of Port Arthur, he graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1960.

As a child, Carl attended Eastern Star Baptist Church and East Mt. Olive Baptist Church of Port Arthur, Texas.

He loved the Lord and later joined House of Prayer Missionary Baptist Church in Beaumont, Texas where he served faithfully as Base Guitarist for the Choirs.

Everyone was drawn to his friendly loving smile and great laugh.

Carl was preceded in death by both parents, Charlie and Victoria Reynolds; two brothers, Wilbert L. Reynolds an Edward “Sugar Bear” Reynolds; one sister, Johnnie Mae Rice; son, Bradford James; daughter, Crystal Coates.

Left to cherish Carl’s memories is his wife Sarah; children, Eric Reynolds (Port Arthur), Carla Jyvonne (Houston, TX); seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, one brother, four sisters, special cousin, three sisters-in-law, a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and special friends.

Funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Borden Chapel Baptist Church -3495 Roland Rd, Beaumont, TX. Visitation is from 12 p.m. until service time. Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Glinnis Faye Frank

Carl Wayne “Music Man” Reynolds

Eddie Ray Brown

PHOTOS — There is so much to find & enjoy at Baby + Birch

Local

PHOTOS — There is so much to find & enjoy at Baby + Birch

Local

Lamar State College Port Arthur keeping masks, social distancing

Local

Those calls you’ve been receiving about Social Security number suspension are a SCAM

Check this Out

Lamar University leaders talk upcoming Port Arthur virtual parks town hall: “We are very excited”

Local

PHOTOS — PAPD cereal drive satisfies day’s most important meal

Columns

MARY MEAUX — Striving to bridge news gap; virtual town hall set for March 10

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 22-28

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 24-March 2

Check this Out

What do you think? Port Arthur, Mid-County residents express mixed feelings to lessened COVID rules

Local

Texas Education Agency, CHRISTUS Health respond to governor’s rescinded mask order

Local

PARKS VOTE NEARS: Port Arthur leaders talk potential; virtual town hall planned

Local

Port Arthur Police Officers Association savors “huge” response to cereal drive

Beaumont

Mid County, Port Arthur represented in Dancing with the Stars event

Local

Book Project provides new stories for Port Neches Elementary 4th graders

Groves

Tough schedule challenges Indians ahead of district grind

Local

UPDATE: School districts in Port Arthur, Mid-County react to governor’s mask update

Local

Judge Branick gives update following Gov. Abbott lifting mask mandate, plans to opens state

Local

SUSPECT LINEUP: Human trafficking, prostitution sting took place in Port Arthur

Local

$1K in jewelry stolen from woman at gas station; can you help ID suspects

Local

PAPD asks for help locating 2 people who stole catalytic converters from a local business

Local

See how Port Arthur is expanding efforts to distribute vaccine to those in need

Local

Valero projects to donate $1.5M to United Way in 2021

Groves

Jeff Greenway’s passing felt by many; former constable remembered for genuine approach

Local

Steward Health Care welcomes new OBGYN Dr. Omar Salam to Port Arthur