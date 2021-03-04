expand
Ad Spot

March 4, 2021

Eddie Ray Brown

By PA News

Published 5:04 pm Thursday, March 4, 2021

Eddie Ray Brown, 61, of Port Arthur passed away on Feb. 19, 2021, after a lengthy and courageous battle with prostate cancer.

An exceptional gentleman and one of the nicest and kindest persons we ever have been privileged to know, he will continue to inspire, motivate, and encourage us as we celebrate his life, with gratitude for his extraordinary legacy that will endure forever, but with deep sadness at his loss.

Born on July 27, 1959, in Waco, Eddie Ray was a graduate of Lincoln High School’s class of 1977.

Eddie Ray exemplified all the attributes of an authentic servant leader – considerate, generous with his time and talent, motivational and the ability to impart his enthusiasm for what he did to help others.

An extraordinary role model who was respected and admired for his kind, compassionate and giving heart and for helping improve the lives of his clients and community, Eddie Ray was passionate in his efforts to reach out to individuals in need.

He was the barber (“Kutz 4 Kings”) who would come at the “drop of a hat” (even while in pain or weakened from his treatment) when called from IEA-Inspire, Encourage, Achieve to make available haircuts for the youth at the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Detention Center, and he and his beloved wife Ora also spent part of their Christmas day with the detainees in 2019, encouraging them to change the direction of their lives.

Additionally, for many years, Eddie Ray operated the Lion Hearted Gym‎ in Port Arthur and offered boxing lessons for underserved male youth, always providing mentoring and guidance; and also a renovated second floor where young ladies could receive dancing lessons.

Eddie Ray also generously devoted time and resources to other local causes, including serving as an ambassador for the Gift of Life program’s Prostate Cancer Awareness Outreach initiative.

Greeting everyone with kindness and an illuminating smile that was never diminished by his illness, he will continue to inspire us and be forever missed.

Eddie Ray was preceded in death by his parents Lucy and Hosea Brown.

His memory will be cherished by his loving wife of 7 years Ora; children Antoinique, Lacy, Joshua, Daniel, Danielle, Danica and Dani; grandchildren Darius, Alyssa, Daylon, Chase, Amyria, Aryhanna, Dre’Syn, Allie, Ayden, Sire and Zhayne; and a host of family and friends.

The Brown family extends thanks for the many prayers, contributions, kind words and support, with special appreciation to Gene Winston, Regina Rogers, Norma Sampson, Hilton and Marie Kelley and Hannah Funeral home.

Memorial services will be held from 9:00 am – 11:00 am on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Elegance Hall (1147 10th St. in Port Arthur) with a private ceremony for family afterward. Please observe social distancing guidelines.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Julie Rogers Gift of Life Program, 2390 Dowlen Road, Beaumont, Texas 77706 (www.giftoflifebmt.org).

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Glinnis Faye Frank

Carl Wayne “Music Man” Reynolds

Eddie Ray Brown

PHOTOS — There is so much to find & enjoy at Baby + Birch

Local

PHOTOS — There is so much to find & enjoy at Baby + Birch

Local

Lamar State College Port Arthur keeping masks, social distancing

Local

Those calls you’ve been receiving about Social Security number suspension are a SCAM

Check this Out

Lamar University leaders talk upcoming Port Arthur virtual parks town hall: “We are very excited”

Local

PHOTOS — PAPD cereal drive satisfies day’s most important meal

Columns

MARY MEAUX — Striving to bridge news gap; virtual town hall set for March 10

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 22-28

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 24-March 2

Check this Out

What do you think? Port Arthur, Mid-County residents express mixed feelings to lessened COVID rules

Local

Texas Education Agency, CHRISTUS Health respond to governor’s rescinded mask order

Local

PARKS VOTE NEARS: Port Arthur leaders talk potential; virtual town hall planned

Local

Port Arthur Police Officers Association savors “huge” response to cereal drive

Beaumont

Mid County, Port Arthur represented in Dancing with the Stars event

Local

Book Project provides new stories for Port Neches Elementary 4th graders

Groves

Tough schedule challenges Indians ahead of district grind

Local

UPDATE: School districts in Port Arthur, Mid-County react to governor’s mask update

Local

Judge Branick gives update following Gov. Abbott lifting mask mandate, plans to opens state

Local

SUSPECT LINEUP: Human trafficking, prostitution sting took place in Port Arthur

Local

$1K in jewelry stolen from woman at gas station; can you help ID suspects

Local

PAPD asks for help locating 2 people who stole catalytic converters from a local business

Local

See how Port Arthur is expanding efforts to distribute vaccine to those in need

Local

Valero projects to donate $1.5M to United Way in 2021

Groves

Jeff Greenway’s passing felt by many; former constable remembered for genuine approach

Local

Steward Health Care welcomes new OBGYN Dr. Omar Salam to Port Arthur