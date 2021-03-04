Glinnis Faye Frank, 71 of Port Arthur, Texas passed away on February 20, 2021.

She was born on September 16, 1949 to the late Aradis Daniel and Noah Frank.

She was a devoted follower of Christ and a devoted member of First Sixth Street Baptist Church.

Glinnis was a prayer warrior; she believed in praying for and with others. She loved spending time talking, laughing and enjoying her family.

She was a proud graduate of Lincoln High School Class of 1968.

Glinnis was a very active member in the community.

Throughout her life she has been a devoted mother and friend, a loving and caring person, and always willing to offer a helping hand.

Glinnis will be forever remembered by her warm smile and she leaves behind a legacy that will forever be cherished.

Glinnis leaves to cherish all of her loving memories two sons: David Frank (Nelva) and Warren Frank (Lakesha) all of Port Arthur Texas; a sister Gloria Frank of Port Arthur, Tx.

She has 12 grandchildren, a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.

Visitation will be held at First Sixth Street Baptist Church, 548 Abe Lincoln Ave on Saturday March 6, 2021 from 9 – 11 AM.

Her Celebration of life will immediately follow. Interment will be at Live Oak Memorial Park.

Funeral services entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.