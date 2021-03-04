expand
March 4, 2021

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 24-March 2

By PA News

Published 12:10 am Thursday, March 4, 2021

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Feb. 24 to March 2:

Feb. 24

  • A theft was reported in the 7100 block of Howe.
  • A theft was reported in the 5300 block of Twin City Highway.
  • An aggravated robbery was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Feb. 25

  • Xavier Garner, 18, was arrested on warrants in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Forgery/ fraud was reported in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was completed in the 6800 block of Jefferson.

Feb. 26

  • Wesley Dupuy, 37, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Burglary of a vehicle/ credit debit card abuse was reported in the 2800 block of Maple.
  • An assault was reported in the 6800 block of Camden Lane.
  • A criminal trespass in habitation was reported in the 6800 block of Camden Lane.

Feb. 27

  • Lisa Hernandez, 25, was arrested for warrants in the 5500 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Joshua Winslow, 25, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/ open container in the 3400 block of Parkway.
  • Possession of marijuana was reported in the 3900 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Assault was reported in the 3600 block of Pure Atlantic.
  • Criminal trespass was reported in the 3000 block of Berry.

Feb. 28

  • Guillermo Gomez, 21, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open container in the 2400 block of Main.
  • Robert Butler, 49, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6700 block of 25th Street.
  • Dustin Devillier, 36, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 2nd in the 4600 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Theft of a firearm was reported in 2700 block of Azalea.
  • Theft of a firearm was reported in the 2800 block of Magnolia.
  • Theft of a firearm was reported in the 2600 block of Rose.
  • A theft was reported on the corner of 25th Street and Main Avenue.

March 1

  • Brian Moore, 21, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Daniel Stephens, 32, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 7000 block of Menard.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 3000 block of Taft.
  • Criminal trespass/ reckless damage or destruction was reported in the 5100 block of Twin City Highway.
  • A theft was reported in 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.

March 2

  • Daylena Rose, 38, was arrested for warrants in the 6100 block of 25th Street.
  • Credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 6100 block of Dave.

