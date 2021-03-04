Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 24-March 2

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Feb. 24 to March 2:

Feb. 24

A theft was reported in the 7100 block of Howe.

A theft was reported in the 5300 block of Twin City Highway.

An aggravated robbery was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Feb. 25

Xavier Garner, 18, was arrested on warrants in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.

Forgery/ fraud was reported in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was completed in the 6800 block of Jefferson.

Feb. 26

Wesley Dupuy, 37, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Burglary of a vehicle/ credit debit card abuse was reported in the 2800 block of Maple.

An assault was reported in the 6800 block of Camden Lane.

A criminal trespass in habitation was reported in the 6800 block of Camden Lane.

Feb. 27

Lisa Hernandez, 25, was arrested for warrants in the 5500 block of Twin City Highway.

Joshua Winslow, 25, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/ open container in the 3400 block of Parkway.

Possession of marijuana was reported in the 3900 block of Twin City Highway.

Assault was reported in the 3600 block of Pure Atlantic.

Criminal trespass was reported in the 3000 block of Berry.

Feb. 28

Guillermo Gomez, 21, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open container in the 2400 block of Main.

Robert Butler, 49, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6700 block of 25 th Street.

Street. Dustin Devillier, 36, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 2 nd in the 4600 block of Twin City Highway.

in the 4600 block of Twin City Highway. Theft of a firearm was reported in 2700 block of Azalea.

Theft of a firearm was reported in the 2800 block of Magnolia.

Theft of a firearm was reported in the 2600 block of Rose.

A theft was reported on the corner of 25th Street and Main Avenue.

March 1

Brian Moore, 21, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.

Daniel Stephens, 32, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 7000 block of Menard.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 3000 block of Taft.

Criminal trespass/ reckless damage or destruction was reported in the 5100 block of Twin City Highway.

A theft was reported in 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.

March 2