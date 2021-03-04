Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 22-28

Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from Feb. 22 to Feb. 28:

Gretchen Butler, 30, warrant other agency

Carly Porter, 24, disorderly conduct-profane language

Michael Mitchell, 66, warrant other agency

Jonathan Walker, 23, public intoxication

Christopher Collins, 38, driving while intoxicated-3 rd or more

Jennifer Dietrich, 48, warrant other agency

Phuc Hough, 28, warrant other agency

April Zoch, 20, possession of a controlled substance, warrant other agency

Mikeshia Williams, 25, Nederland warrants

Kevin Levine, 48, warrant other agency

Paul Bartee, 34, possession of a controlled substance, theft of a firearm, unlawfully carrying a weapon

Lannie Hagens, 58, Nederland warrants

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Feb. 22 to Feb. 28:

Feb. 22

A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 8200 block of Sarah Lane.

Unlawful electronic transmission of sexually explicit visual material was reported in the 300 block of Nederland Avenue.

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 2400 block of Avenue E.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1800 block of Gary.

Feb. 23

Assault by threat -family violence was reported in the 700 block of South 37 th Street.

Theft was reported in the 3600 block of FM 365.

An officer assisted another agency in the 700 block of North 11 th Street.

Street. Burglary of a habitation intend other felony was reported in the 1500 block of Avenue K.

A death was reported in the 800 block of South 14 ½ Street.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1500 block of Avenue K.

A person was arrested for disorderly conduct – profane language in the 1200 block of Boston Avenue.

Feb. 24

Burglary of a building was reported in the 1000 block of North 20 th Street.

Street. A death was reported in the 3400 block of Avenue M.

An information report was taken in the 2000 block of FM 365.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 400 block of Avenue D.

Feb. 25

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 1800 block of North 31 st Street.

An information report was taken in the 2100 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 300 block of South 27th Street.

Feb. 26

A death was reported in the 400 block of North 33 rd Street.

Officer King arrested a subject for driving while intoxicated 3 rd or more in the 3100 block of Highway 365.

or more in the 3100 block of Highway 365. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3100 block of FM 365.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 800 block of South Second Street.

Feb. 27

Deadly conduct was reported in the 1800 block of North 30 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of North 15 th Street.

Street. A person was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia in the 200 block of North 15 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 8500 block of Memorial.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of North 18th Street.

Feb. 28