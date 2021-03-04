expand
March 4, 2021

(Chris Moore/The News)

PHOTOS — PAPD cereal drive satisfies day’s most important meal

By Chris Moore

Published 12:19 am Thursday, March 4, 2021

Port Arthur Police Department officers hauled hundreds of boxes of cereal into the back of a Southeast Texas Food Bank truck Wednesday morning.

The Port Arthur Police Department held a drive for the cereal, and the donations will be used as meals in disaster boxes.

Pictured, from left, are Tamara Jarrell, Southeast Texas Food Bank event coordinator, Lt. Frank Ramirez, Det. Chief Reid Rowe, Det. Brian Cater, Officer Wendy Billiot, Det. Patricia Mendez, Det. Sadie Guedry, Det. Ileana Jacquez, Det. Mike Hebert, Sgt. Ahmaal Bodden, Det. Walter Flores and Lt. Jeremy Lloyd. (Chris Moore/The News)

Sgt. Ahmaal Bodden helps load up boxes of cereal into a truck outside of the PAPD station. (Chris Moore/The News)

Lt. Frank Ramirez, right, sorts through cereal boxes donated to Southeast Texas Food Bank. (Chris Moore/The News)

