March 4, 2021

PHOTOS — There is so much to find & enjoy at Baby + Birch

By PA News

Published 4:00 pm Thursday, March 4, 2021

PORT NECHES — Fashion fans and local families have another great shopping option thanks to the latest grand opening in Port Neches.

Co-owners Maci Savoy and Maegan Dixon enjoyed a warm community welcome last weekend for Baby + Birch.

Located at 1305 Port Neches Ave., the business’ front portion is a boutique, selling women’s and children’s clothing, plus accessories.

The back portion of the store is available for painting parties to create 3D signs.

Savoy and Dixon plan to eventually use the store’s back portion as an event venue, where community residents can rent out the space for private parties.

Baby + Birch is also a great location to pick up items from vendors Gentline Boutique and Camila’s Bows.

— Reported by Candace Hemelt.

