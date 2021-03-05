expand
March 5, 2021

Francis J. Choate Jr.

By PA News

Published 4:39 pm Friday, March 5, 2021

Francis J. Choate Jr., 74, of Beaumont, passed away on March 4, 2021, at, Harbor Hospice.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, March 15, 2021, at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves, with Reverend John Hughes of St. Charles Catholic Church officiating.

Born in Orange, Texas, on June 16, 1946, he was the son of Francis John Choate and Roberta (Benard) Choate.

Francis served in the US Navy and was stationed in Vietnam, Norfolk, VA and in Boston, MA.

He started working at Gulf Oil in 1969 and continued working there when it became Chevron and finally retiring in 2011.

Francis enjoyed the outdoors hunting, fishing, BBQing, and target shooting at Legers Gun Range.

He was a loving husband, brother, and friend, and will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure to know him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis John Choate and Roberta Choate; and brother Kim Choate.

He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Choate; brother, Danny Choate and wife Ginger, of Denton; sisters, Kathy Haynes and husband Michael, of Nederland, Krista Jones, of Beaumont, Tammy Puckett and husband Roger, of Spring; and many Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, and Nephews.

