March 5, 2021

Jakerric Davon Narcisse & JerQuan Ray Berry

Game room, washateria robbed: 2 indicted in separate Port Arthur investigations

By PA News

Published 12:20 am Friday, March 5, 2021

Investigation and prosecution following arrests in two Port Arthur business robberies — a game room and a washateria — continued this week with the indictments of two local men.

Jakerric Davon Narcisse, 22, was indicted for the Jan. 29 robbery of a game room at 648 Ninth Ave.

The game room is located in the washateria at the address.

According to a probable cause affidavit, two men entered the business stating they wanted to play the machines. When the clerk went to the machine they picked out, they handed her a $10 bill.

They reportedly surrounded her, grabbed her and went inside her left front pocket and took approximately $400 cash.

The woman sustained injuries to her left arm from being grabbed as the robbers tried to take the money from her pockets.

The men then fled the game room and a witness that followed them tried to block them in with her vehicle, but they reportedly pointed an object out the window at her — possibly a gun.

However she was able to get pictures of the suspect vehicle as they were fleeing, authorities said.

While investigating the robbery, a detective located a suspect vehicle at Villa Main Apartments, 901 Main Ave. and the driver and owner of the vehicle was detained. He was identified as Jakerric Narcisse.

On the back floorboard of the car were two handguns.

He was interviewed and arrested for robbery. During a second pat-down search of Narcisse, police said they found money inside his left jacket pocket — different denominations totaling $150. The bills were uniquely marked in the way the game rom marks its money, police said.

Narcisse made a statement regarding the money and the robbery, according to the document.

A second suspect in the robbery was not mentioned in the affidavit.

Narcisse remains in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on a $100,000 bond for the robbery charge.

Willies Washateria

In an unrelated incident, JerQuan Ray Berry, 18, was indicted for the Dec. 19 armed robbery at Willie’s Washateria, 2201 Gulfway Drive.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Berry entered the business asking for change for the washing machine. When the clerk went back to her work station, Berry reportedly pulled a hand gun and demanded money.

He took her to the register and told her to open the register while pointing the gun at her, then took a bag of coins from a box near the female clerk’s station and fled the scene.

Berry was arrested Jan. 14 and remains in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on a $50,000 bond for the aggravated robbery charge.

He also has two counts of assault family violence with a $3,000 bond and evading arrest/detention charge with a $5,000 bond.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.

