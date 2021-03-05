expand
March 5, 2021

Leland Wayne Locke

By PA News

Published 4:42 pm Friday, March 5, 2021

Leland Wayne Locke, 67 of Port Arthur passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Port Arthur, Texas.

Leland was born on November 23, 1953, in Port Arthur to Helen Breaux Locke and Jack Locke.

He was a 1973 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School in Port Arthur and later attended and graduated from Lamar University in Beaumont with a Bachelor’s degree in History.

Leland was also a retired operator for Chevron Oil Refinery in Port Arthur and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Port Arthur.

Leland is survived by his uncle, John Michael “Mickey” Breaux and his wife Becky of Port Arthur; his aunt, Myrna Breaux of Sulphur, Louisiana; numerous cousins, other family members and friends who loved him dearly.

A visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home in Port Arthur with a “Celebration of Life” Memorial Service to be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Cremation entombment will take place at a later date at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, “Memorial Contributions” can be made to your charity of choice.

For those who want to sign the online “Guest Book” you may do so at www.grammier-oberle.com.

