March 5, 2021

Kenneth Lofton Jr. has earned many Conference USA Freshman of the Week awards at Louisiana Tech. (LA Tech Athletic Communications)

Memorial grad adds to conference accolades

By PA News

Published 12:07 am Friday, March 5, 2021

Another week, another award for Kenneth Lofton Jr.
The Louisiana Tech forward was voted as the Conference USA Freshman of the Week in an announcement made by the league office on Monday.
This marks the fifth straight honor for Lofton (no award was given last week due to all the canceled games). In doing so, he became just the third player in C-USA history to win the award five consecutive times.

The Bulldogs are 20-6 on the season and finished conference play with a record of 12-4.
It also brought his season total to eight, which is tied for the fourth most ever in C-USA (has won eight of the 13 weekly awards this season).
Lofton and LA Tech continued their hot streak, overpowering the Rice Owls by scores of 101-57 and 79-58 to complete another league sweep this past weekend. The Bulldogs have now won eight of their last nine games and are in a tie for first in the West Division.
The freshman was too much for Rice’s frontcourt, averaging 16.5 points while shooting 70 percent from the field. He also averaged 8.0 rebounds per game.
On Friday night, he notched his seventh double-double of the season with 16 points and a game-high 10 boards. He turned around on Saturday and had a team-high 17 points to go along with six rebounds.
The forward also totaled four steals, the most of any Bulldog in the series. The team ended up holding Rice to its two worst shooting performances of the season (32.3% on Friday and 33.9% on Saturday).

Next up for LA Tech is the Conference USA Tournament in Frisco, Texas at The Star. The Bulldogs will play March 11 in the quarterfinals against an opponent to be determined.
