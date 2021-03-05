expand
March 5, 2021

Kindergarten teacher Katie Porter wears a mask while online learning to practice safe measures even in an empty classroom.

Port Arthur ISD, NISD announce mask guidelines

By PA News

Published 3:57 pm Friday, March 5, 2021

The Texas Education Agency has provided guidance that allows school districts to maintain current mask policies.

Port Arthur ISD’s top priority will always be the safety of students and staff, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Porterie said.

The District’s current safety and health protocols, which require all individuals to wear masks, will remain in effect for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year. These protocols can be found in the District’s Reopening Plan at paisd.org.

Nederland ISD guidelines

NEDERLABD — Nederland ISD continues to implement and follow safe practices within its facilities.

With the most recent announcement by Gov. Greg Abbott, Nederland ISD has received health guidance from the Texas Education Agency regarding COVID-19 mitigation practices and policies.

Nederland ISD will continue to require face coverings for all individuals for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year.

Nederland ISD will open outdoor UIL events to 75% occupancy. Indoor UIL event capacity remains 50%.

Individuals attending UIL events are required to follow face covering guidelines.

Parents and guardians will be allowed to attend certain end-of-year activities while following indoor seating capacities and face covering guidelines.

More information will be distributed by individual campuses.

A physician’s recommendation will be required for any student that wishes to transition from in-person learning to virtual learning effective March 22.

