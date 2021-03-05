expand
March 5, 2021

UPDATE: Motorist killed when dump truck crashes into Honda; infant child appears OK

By PA News

Published 10:09 am Friday, March 5, 2021

BRIDGE CITY — At approximately 8:15 a.m. Friday, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a multiple vehicle crash on FM 408 in Orange County.

The crash occurred near FM 105 and involved a commercial motor vehicle.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates a Honda passenger vehicle was traveling southbound on FM 408.

A Freightliner dump truck was traveling northbound on FM 408. As both vehicles entered a curve, the driver of the Honda traveled into the northbound traffic lane and was struck by the dump truck.

The driver of the Honda, 29-year-old Christopher Cooksey of Orange, was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Joy Dubose-Simonton at the crash scene.

The passenger in the Honda, an infant child, was taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth hospital for observation. The child was properly secured in a car seat and did not have any visible injuries.

The driver of the dump truck, a 58-year-old resident of Orange, was not injured in the crash.

At this time, all northbound and southbound lanes of FM 408, near FM 105, in Orange County are closed, as crews work to clear the crash scene.

Motorists are urged to find an alternate travel route and to expect delays.

